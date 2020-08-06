American Horror Story Season 10 release date latest: When is it coming out?

American Horror Story is an anthology televisions series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk that has aired nine incredible seasons on FX.

Each season of the series is a different story. While there has been some crossover throughout the years, all the stories stand on their own.

That isn’t likely to change anytime soon because FX loves what they have in American Horror Story and have renewed the show for not just a Season 10, but three more seasons.

Here is everything we know so far about American Horror Story Season 10.

This article provides everything that is known about American Horror Story Season 10 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 10 of American Horror Story?

As mentioned, FX has not only renewed American Horror Story for a 10th season, but it has renewed it for three more seasons.

The announcement came in January 2020 with the network promising more horrors coming from the minds of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

“Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series,” said FX chairman John Landgraf said in a press release. “We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years.”

The 10th season was always coming, but Murphy teased that it could have been the last season of the series. Now, fans will get to witness at least three more horrific tales.

Release date latest: When does American Horror Story Season 10 come out?

The release date depends on the shooting of the season. Ryan Murphy was hard at work on something else as he produced and created a prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Next for Netflix called Ratched.

Yes, Ratched is the origin story of the cruel psych ward nurse from the classic novel and Jack Nicholson-movie. Murphy also recently had the series Hollywood premiere on Netflix.

However, Season 10 of American Horror Story is coming soon, and there has been some talk about what we can expect.

According to Angelica Ross, she has not read any of the scripts yet, so the series will not hit anytime soon. However, she knows the story and called it “pretty wicked,” “heartbreaking,” and “very controversial.”

So, when should we expect it?

If production starts up with protection during the coronavirus pandemic, it could realistically hit sometime in mid to late 2021. Every season has hit in September or October, so the best bet is September 2021 for Season 10 of American Horror Story.

There will be 10 episodes of Season 10 of American Horror Story. Ryan Murphy said he wants the cast back to shoot as soon as they can.

American Horror Story Season 10 cast updates

There is no telling who shows up in Season 10 of American Horror Story.

As mentioned, expect to see Angelica Ross in the season.

As for Sarah Paulson, she recently admitted that she is directing at least one episode of the new season, but refused to acknowledge whether or not she would appear in the season on screen.

Evan Peters is expected to be back as well.

Lily Rabe, Billie Lourd, and Leslie Grossman will return for Season 10, and Kathy Bates and Finn Wittrock have also signed on for the tenth season of American Horror Story.

In some exciting news for people of a certain age, Macaulay Culkin has signed on for Season 10 of American Horror Story, and fans who have followed his recent dabbling should be very excited.

American Horror Story Season 10 spoilers

Ryan Murphy refused to tell anyone what Season 10 of American Horror Story will be about. He did say that it probably won’t take the story into outer space, though, so no jumping the shark this season.

However, expect something new.

Murphy did tell people to look at Season 8 episode Rest in Pieces for an Easter egg that might give a hint about the new season. Could it be about the conversation the characters had in that episode about urban legends and folklore creatures?

Could it be urban legends in Season 10? This would be something that American Horror Story has not approached before.

This would follow a haunted house story (Murder House), mental asylum season (Asylum), witches (Coven), freaks (Freak Show), torture porn (Hotel), found footage (Roanoke), cults (Cult), the end of the world (Apocalypse), and slasher movies (1984).

Urban legends would be a great new direction to take and could give American Horror Story a great chance to play with some monsters.

FX has yet to announce when American Horror Story Season 10 will premiere.