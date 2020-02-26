Macaulay Culkin joins American Horror Story Season 10: Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters return

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin is joining the cast of American Horror Story for Season 10 on FX.

Series co-creator Ryan Murphy took to Instagram earlier today to post two videos announcing the new casting and returning cast members.

The video shows a gloomy beach scene with waves rolling and breaking gently ashore to the accompaniment of the somber tones of Dead of Night by Orville Peck.

Macaulay Culkin, 39, is best known for his child star role in Home Alone.

His upcoming role on American Horror Story Season 10 will mark the first time he is appearing as a series regular on a major live-action TV series.

It comes after guest appearances on TV shows such as Hulu’s Dollface in which he played Dan Hackett.

He also played multiple roles in Adult Swim’s stop-motion animation series, Robot Chicken, a recurring role as Andrew Cross on NBC’s Kings, and Tim McGarble in Half in the Bag.

Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are returning to the show

Fans will no doubt be glad to learn that Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, who missed Season 9 (American Horror Story: 1984), are returning for the upcoming season. Both had featured in all previous seasons of the show.

Sarah Paulson played roles such as Billie Dean Howard in Season 1 and Lana Winters in Season 2, titled Asylum. She played the twins Bette and Dot Tattler in AHS: Freak Show.

Evan Peters is known for his role as Tate Langdon in the first season of the series, Kit Walker in Season 2, and Kyle Spencer in Season 3, titled Coven. He also played Jimmy Darling in American Horror Story Season 4, titled Freak Show.

Other returning Season 10 cast members

Returning Season 10 cast members include Kathy Bates, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Lily Rabe, Finn Wittrock, and Angelica Ross.

Kathy Bates played Ethel Darling in American Horror Story: Freak Show (Season 4), while Adina Porter played roles such as Sally Freeman, Lee Harris, Beverly Hope, and Dinah Stevens on AHS seasons one, six, seven, and eight respectively.

What to expect of the upcoming season

The showrunners have not shared any details of the plot of American Horror Story Season 10.

But this has not stopped fans from speculating that Season 10 might return to the plot thread involving the Season 2 aliens who whisked away Evan Peters’ character Kit Walker.

It remains to be seen whether the showrunners will pick up the storyline after Murphy appeared to hint the possibility in a recent interview with Deadline:

“We flirted with aliens, we flirted with space, we flirted with some things that were more interesting than others. I think that at the heart of it, it’s always about Americana. It would be hard to do something like that idea you mention, not that I wouldn’t.”

AHS has been renewed through Season 13

The series was renewed through Season 10 in August 2018 and then renewed through Season 13 in January 2020.

The upcoming season is expected to premiere in the fall of 2020.