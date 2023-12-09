Station 19 canceled: Grey’s Anatomy spin-off comes to an end

It’s bad news for Station 19 fans. A report states that the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off has been canceled.

Some good news buried within the story is that the writers will have additional episodes to close down the show.

ABC will now air a shortened Season 7 of Station 19, with episodes debuting this spring. Deadline reported that the episode count is 10.

Station 19 has aired 95 episodes through its first six seasons. The show served as a spin-off from Grey’s Anatomy, depicting what the firefighters of Seattle deal with.

Many stories crossed between the two Shonda Rhimes shows, and several characters spent time on each program.

The countdown now begins until the series finale airs this spring on ABC.

When is the Station 19 season premiere?

The season premiere for Station 19 Season 7 is on Thursday, March 14. The first new episode will be two hours, with a start time of 8/7c.

Following the premiere episode, Station 19 will serve as the show airing after Grey’s Anatomy in primetime. Previous seasons saw Station 19 serving as the lead-in.

It has also been reported that only one crossover is currently planned for the final season. That could disappoint viewers who tune in for both shows.

A goodbye to Station 19

A statement was issued by Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group.

“For seven seasons Station 19 has been a highlight of the ABC lineup thanks to Shonda [Rhimes] and Betsy’s [Beers] incredible vision, beloved characters and compelling storytelling,” Erwich wrote.

“With Zoanne [Clack] and Peter [Paige] at the helm of the upcoming farewell season, we have so much to look forward to, most notably the celebration of the show’s milestone 100th episode,” the statement concluded.

Who is part of the Station 19 Season 7 cast?

Jaina Lee Ortiz (Andrea Herrera), Grey Damon (Jack Gibson), Barrett Doss (Victoria Hughes), Jay Hayden (Travis Montgomery), Boris Kodjoe (Robert Sullivan), Jason George (Ben Warren), Danielle Savre (Maya Bishop), Carlos Miranda (Theo Ruiz), Stefania Spampinato (Carina DeLuca), Merle Dandridge (Natasha Seo-Yeon Ross), and Josh Randall (Caption Sean Beckett) are all slated to return.

Many other familiar faces will also be along for the ride.

Past episodes of Station 19 are available for streaming on Hulu.

Station 19 Season 7 is ten episodes long and debuts on Thursday, March 14 at 8/7c.

Station 19 is currently on hiatus.