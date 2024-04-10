9-1-1 adds The Resident alum Malcolm-Jamal Warner to cast

9-1-1 is adding a face from Bobby’s (Peter Krause) past for the second half of Season 7.

According to Deadline, Malcolm-Jamal Warner has landed a four-episode arc as Amir.

Amir is a nurse in a hospital’s burn unit with a surprising connection to Bobby.

Details about how the pair come into contact have not been disclosed, but given that we know Amir’s profession, there’s a good chance it will result from a character winding up in that unit.

If Amir’s tie is to Bobby, we expect it to be someone from the 118.

Let’s hope it isn’t Buck (Oliver Stark). He needs a break after his brush with death after being struck by lightning.

Could Malcolm Jamal-Warner become a new series regular?

It’s unclear whether the four episodes could become something more because 9-1-1 has already earned a Season 8 renewal at ABC.

Warner is best known for playing Dr. AJ Austin on all six seasons of The Resident, which was canceled in 2023.

However, the show is racking up millions of views after being added to Netflix, leading to speculation it could become the next Suits and get a spinoff or a revival.

Warner’s other credits include Accused, American Horror Story: Freak Show, Lethal Weapon, and Ten Days in the Valley.

9-1-1 has been flourishing since moving to ABC

The cast of 9-1-1 Season 7 also includes Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley, Kenneth Choi as Howie “Chimney” Han, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz.

9-1-1 initially aired on FOX for six seasons, but the network canceled it last year as the budget spiraled out of control.

Disney owns the show, so it was moved to ABC, where it has become one of the network’s biggest hits.

A three-part season premiere heavily inspired by The Poseidon Adventure gave the show one of its biggest disasters to date as Bobby and Athena’s cruise ship vacation turned into a big nightmare.

Buck’s new romance made headlines

The series made headlines earlier this month for a romantic twist that involved Buck and Tommy (Louis Ferrigno Jr.) sharing a kiss.

Their romance is expected to blossom in the coming episodes as they go on a date.

Oliver Stark reacted to the positive and negative response to the development with an Instagram story in which he said he didn’t care about the negativity.

9-1-1 airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC. Full episodes are available to stream on Hulu.