9-1-1 Lone Star canceled at FOX — Could it move to ABC for Season 6?

The writing has been on the wall for 9-1-1: Lone Star for months, but the hit first-responders drama’s fate is now sealed.

Deadline reports that the Rob Lowe-fronted drama has been canceled after five seasons.

The news comes just weeks ahead of its Season 5 debut on FOX, which premieres later this month after an unprecedented 19-month hiatus.

“From the start, fans have followed the heroic and deeply moving stories of the men and women who make up Austin’s 126, so a huge thanks to one of the greatest creative teams in all of television — Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear — for creating one of the most action-packed dramas anywhere,” Fox TV Network President Michael Thorn said in a statement confirming the news.

“Now in our final season of the show, we’re set to give it the high-stakes send-off it deserves, complete with breathless rescues, insurmountable odds and relatable personal struggles, thanks to our incomparable, stellar cast led by Rob Lowe and Gina Torres.”

The cancellation decision allows the network to market Season 5 as the last hurrah and, hopefully, bring back some viewers who probably moved on to other shows during the lengthy hiatus.

FOX previously canceled 9-1-1

The news comes a little over a year after FOX canceled the mothership series, 9-1-1, after six seasons.

However, ABC swiftly saved that show, which is due to enter its eighth season later this year.

Naturally, there are questions about whether 9-1-1: Lone Star could get a second life on ABC, but it doesn’t sound like that’s even in the discussion stages right now.

Instead, the outlet believes the more likely scenario is for a brand-new spinoff that will take the universe to a new location, with Las Vegas emerging as a possible contender.

If 9-1-1: Lone Star does return with bumper ratings, then that sentiment may change, and ABC would likely be more open to being a home to the show.

The good news is that rumors have been swirling for months that FOX was parting ways with the show, meaning that fans should get a satisfying conclusion that concludes the characters’ storylines.

9-1-1 Season 5 will be missing an original star

Longtime fan favorite Sierra McClain will not appear in 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 because the actor opted to walk away during the lengthy hiatus between seasons.

The series also stars Ronen Rubinstein, Gina Torres, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Julian Works, Rafael Silva, and Brianna Baker.

In recent years, FOX has been revamping its schedule to include more cost-effective programming, such as co-productions.

With the broadcast networks continually losing ground amid a troubled ad market, it was only a matter of time before it caught up with 9-1-1: Lone Star.

What are your thoughts on 9-1-1: Lone Star’s demise?

Is it the right time for the 126 to move on?

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 premieres on FOX on Monday, September 23, at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-4 on Hulu.