NCIS next episodes: CBS schedule updated with new content

New NCIS episodes are on the way.

Despite another long hiatus on CBS, NCIS Season 22 has some new installments on the March 2025 TV schedule.

An unconfirmed rumor states that the current season will feature 20 episodes.

Thus far, Season 22 has aired 14 episodes, including the recent one where a woman in his HOA expressed interest in Dr. Jimmy Palmer.

We also saw Victoria Palmer (Jimmy’s daughter) appear again, marking her first time on the show this season.

March 10 and 17 are off nights, but then it’s time for some new episodes.

The next new NCIS episodes for Season 22

CBS has scheduled new NCIS episodes for March 24 and 31. That will presumably leave four new episodes to air across April and May 2025.

“After a Navy Lieutenant’s death reveals ties to Special Agent Sawyer (Zane Holtz), Torres and Knight uncover a murder linked to a wealthy family.

Meanwhile, Parker discovers a shocking connection between his mother’s death and Lily,” reads the March 24 synopsis for NCIS.

Zane Holtz returns as Special Agent Dale Sawyer, a character viewers haven’t seen for a while. It should be an interesting wrinkle for the new installment.

Zane Holtz as Special Agent Sawyer and Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres on a new episode of NCIS. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

NCIS Season 22, Episode 16

“A girls’ night out takes an unexpected turn when NCIS is called to investigate the motive of a possible arsonist. Also, Torres struggles to find work/life balance,” reads the full synopsis for the March 31 NCIS episode.

Below is an intriguing image from the new episode called Ladies’ Night. Check out the woman standing between Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight and Diona Reasonover as Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines.

This is what the synopsis means when it teases Torres will struggle with his work/life balance.

Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight and Diona Reasonover as Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines on NCIS Season 22, Episode 16. Pic credit: Michael Yarish/CBS

More news from the NCIS shows

CBS has ordered NCIS Season 23. It’s for the 2025-2026 television season, with new episodes arriving in September or October.

The return date for NCIS: Origins was finally revealed. CBS had the show on another extended hiatus, but it was necessary because there are only 18 first-season episodes.

New episodes of NCIS: Sydney airs on Fridays at 8/7c on CBS.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.