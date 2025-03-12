NCIS cast: Zane Holtz returns for new episode

The NCIS cast has brought back Special Agent Dale Sawyer.

Sawyer will be featured in an upcoming episode, and yes, he will work with Special Agent Nick Torres again.

Actor Zane Holtz plays Sawyer and has previously appeared during Seasons 10, 18, 19, and 20.

Holtz first appeared as Navy Petty Officer Third Class Kevin Wyeth during NCIS Season 10, Episode 19 (Squall).

That 2013 episode was dramatic but a one-off for that character.

Holtz appeared again in 2021 during NCIS Season 18, Episode 11. This was his first episode playing Sawyer (Gut Punch).

Holtz also appeared in NCIS Season 19, Episode 12 (Fight or Flight) and NCIS Season 20, Episode 12 (Big Rig).

His recent appearances are tied to his off-screen friendship with actor Wilmer Valderamma (Agent Torres).

Zane Holtz returns to the NCIS cast

Zane Holtz reprises his role as Agent Sawyer during the March 24 NCIS episode.

The new installment is NCIS Season 22, Episode 15 (Moonlit).

Below is an image from the new episode.

Zane Holtz as Special Agent Sawyer and Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

NCIS Season 22, Episode 15 synopsis

“After a Navy Lieutenant’s death reveals ties to Special Agent Sawyer (Zane Holtz), Torres and Knight uncover a murder linked to a wealthy family. Meanwhile, Parker discovers a shocking connection between his mother’s death and Lily,” reads the full synopsis for the March 24 NCIS episode.

The above synopsis reveals why Sawyer returns and teases a return to that previous story about Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole).

The NCIS writers left that storyline about Parker and Lily unfinished but are now circling back later in the season.

Lily is the girl Parker has been seeing (who isn’t there).

The storyline began during the NCIS Season 21 finale and includes a recent episode where she had a message for Parker.

During her latest episode, Lily left Parker a note that read, “You can’t tell anyone,” adding extra drama to the storyline. What did she mean? Hopefully, we find out soon.

