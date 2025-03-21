NCIS sneak peek reveals the ‘perfect nemesis’ for Torres

CBS finally released footage from the next new NCIS episode.

NCIS has been on a long hiatus but returns with a new episode on Monday, March 24.

NCIS Season 22, Episode 15 features several guest stars, and one popped up in the first sneak peek.

The good news is that more new episodes are left to debut this spring, but the bad news is that the season finale is coming up fast.

NCIS Season 22 only has 20 episodes. It’s shorter than some of the earlier seasons, but it means less filler as the season winds down.

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

So far, the first 14 episodes from NCIS Season 22 have debuted, leaving six new ones to air in March, April, and May.

Synopsis for March 24 NCIS episode

“After a Navy Lieutenant’s death reveals ties to Special Agent Sawyer (Zane Holtz), Torres and Knight uncover a murder linked to a wealthy family.

Meanwhile, Parker discovers a shocking connection between his mother’s death and Lily,” reads the full synopsis for Moonlit (the March 24 NCIS episode).

The returns of Agent Sawyer and Lily make it an intriguing evening.

NCIS Season 22, Episode 15 sneak peek

Below is the first sneak peek from NCIS Season 22, Episode 15. The video shows Agent Torres arriving at work to find Agent Sawyer ending his shift.

We get some quick exposition about Sawyer working nights with the second team, thus explaining why he hasn’t been in any recent episodes.

Sawyer teases Torres a bit, and it sticks with him as he goes to work for the day. The rest of the team relays that Torres has a “perfect nemesis” in Sawyer. Though he disagrees, their comments stick with him.

We expect this is the first of many interactions between Torres and Sawyer during the new episode, and they will likely work together to solve a case.

More news from the NCIS Universe

CBS has ordered NCIS Season 23. This means new episodes will arrive during the 2025-2026 television season. You can tentatively plan to see a season premiere in September or October 2025.

New episodes of NCIS: Sydney are airing on Friday nights. CBS gave the NCIS spin-off a primetime slot for its second season, which airs at 8/7c each week this spring.

Here are details on the rest of NCIS: Origins Season 1. The show has been on an extended hiatus due to a lack of first-season episodes. CBS has also ordered NCIS: Origins Season 2 already.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.