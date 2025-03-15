How many episodes are there during NCIS: Origins Season 1?

The first season of NCIS: Origins is winding down at CBS.

The new prequel show has found early success on Monday nights.

With some strong ratings thus far, CBS already ordered a second season of the show.

Those new episodes will begin airing in September or October of 2025.

But we aren’t done with the first season yet, as some important episodes are left to debut.

Unfortunately, the season finale is indeed already on the horizon.

How many episodes are in NCIS: Origins Season 1?

NCIS: Origins Season 1 has 18 episodes.

This is a smaller episode count than most dramas, but CBS wanted to ensure the writing would remain strong for the prequel show.

CBS invested money in the show returning because viewers loved tuning in to see older stories from NIS (and NCIS).

Thus far, the first 13 episodes have debuted on Monday nights.

Those first 13 episodes are available for streaming on Paramount+. It’s easy to catch up on the series or tune in for the first time.

When does NCIS: Origins return from its long hiatus?

The long-running NCIS: Origins hiatus ends on Monday, March 24. That’s the same night NCIS Season 22 returns at 9/8c.

NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 14 is To Have and To Hold, and it debuts at 10/9c that Monday evening.

What is NCIS: Origins all about?

NCIS: Origins tells stories about a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in 1991. The show fills gaps for Gibbs and presents his early work with long-time friend Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid).

It’s a much darker presentation than the other NCIS dramas, providing a gritty look at the early cases Gibbs worked on. The darker tones have turned off some viewers, but it has a unique lane for the show.

The NCIS: Origins cast includes Mariel Molino as Lala Dominguez, Tyla Abercrumbie as Mary Jo Hayes, Diany Rodriguez as Vera Strickland, and Caleb Foote as Bernard “Randy” Randolf.

