NCIS season finale details revealed

CBS has released details about the upcoming NCIS season finale.

We are almost out of new episodes this year.

The good news is that CBS already ordered NCIS Season 23, so more new episodes will arrive in the fall.

But the countdown has begun for the NCIS Season 22 finale, and the network has released early details.

Another hiatus ends with a new NCIS episode on Monday, March 24.

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This new episode (Moonlit) is NCIS Season 22, Episode 15. It features a fun guest star.

When is the NCIS Season 22 finale?

The NCIS Season 22 finale airs on Monday, May 7. It means the season ends in less than two months.

A long summer hiatus arrives after finale night, but as mentioned, NCIS Season 23 debuts in September or October 2025.

What is the NCIS season finale about?

“As NCIS investigates a dangerous connection between the Nexus cartel and Parker’s longtime nemesis, mob boss Carla Marino, the team uncovers a high-stakes plot involving stolen nuclear material. With time running out, Parker is forced into an uneasy alliance that could determine the fate of the operation – and his own future,” reads the full synopsis for the NCIS season finale.

Who is Carla Marino on NCIS?

Rebecca De Mornay plays Carla Marino on the NCIS cast. Her first episode was Knight and Day (S22, E6). She is the matriarch of the biggest crime family in the Midwest. She is back to cause more drama with Agent Alden Parker (played by Gary Cole).

More details on the NCIS season finale

NCIS Season 22, Episode 20 airs on May 7. Marco Schnabel wrote the episode; Jose Clemente Hernandez directed the installment.

Rebecca De Mornay is the only guest star we know from the season finale (so far), but more information will be released later.

Upcoming episodes will likely build toward the season finale and provide more drama for the NCIS team.

More news from the NCIS shows

Sam Hanna returns soon to NCIS. LL Cool J played Agent Hanna in the full run of NCIS: Los Angeles episodes and starred in NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3. He was also a featured character in the three-show crossover from 2023.

Former NCIS: LA star Chris O’Donnell has a new show. He played Sam Hanna’s partner (G. Callen) and helped lead a formidable team in Los Angeles. O’Donnell will play the lead in the new ABC spin-off show, 9-1-1: Nashville. It arrives in the fall.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.