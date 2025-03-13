NCIS Season 22, Episode 15 cast, guest stars, synopsis, and more

Details for NCIS Season 22, Episode 15 have been revealed.

This new episode is the first one after another long hiatus on CBS.

After two weeks of repeat episodes, NCIS returns with Moonlit on Monday, March 24.

The season is winding down, usually leading to interesting guest stars and subplots that track to previous episodes.

An intriguing guest star is exactly what will happen on March 24, with Agent Dale Sawyer returning to NCIS.

We haven’t seen Sawyer since NCIS Season 20, but he is tied to the main storyline of the new episode.

NCIS Season 22, Episode 15 synopsis

“After a Navy Lieutenant’s death reveals ties to Special Agent Sawyer (Zane Holtz), Torres and Knight uncover a murder linked to a wealthy family. Meanwhile, Parker discovers a shocking connection between his mother’s death and Lily,” reads the full NCIS synopsis for March 24.

CBS held back the TV promo and sneak peeks for the new episode. This keeps viewers in the dark about Sawyer’s return and Agent Alden Parker dealing with visions of Lily again.

This is the same Lily Agent Parker saw when he almost died during the NCIS Season 21 finale. She also returned this season, giving Parker a message that read, “You can’t tell anyone.”

What was Parker’s secret that he couldn’t tell anyone? Stay tuned because he was very cagey when speaking about Lily to a therapist.

Since Lily is back, the new NCIS episode might feature Laura San Giacomo as Dr. Grace Confalone.

NCIS cast and guest stars for Season 22, Episode 15

Actor Zane Holtz returns as Special Agent Dale Sawyer during the March 24 episode.

It’s also possible that Laura San Giacomo guest stars as Dr. Grace if Agent Parker needs additional help.

Below is an image from the new episode (Moonlit) featuring an unnamed actress guest-starring that night.

Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres and Zane Holtz as Special Agent Sawyer with an uncredited actress (so far) on NCIS Season 22, Episode 15. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

The current NCIS cast features Rocky Caroll as Director Leon Vance, Gary Cole as Agent Alden Parker, Sean Murray as Agent Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Agent Nick Torres, Katrina Law as Agent Jessica Knight, Diona Reasonover as Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines, and Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer.

More news from the NCIS Universe

CBS has ordered NCIS Season 23. Getting an early renewal means the writers can set up stories to continue from this season to the next.

The return date for NCIS: Origins was finally revealed. A lengthy hiatus has meant many consecutive weeks without new episodes. But that’s about to end.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.