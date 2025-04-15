NCIS Season 22, Episode 17 recap: Guest stars, a contract killer, and LaRoche drama

A new NCIS episode arrived on Monday night after the latest hiatus.

As the episode began, many previous scenes were shown as a reminder to the viewers.

The writers wanted fans to remember a case where Agent Nick Torres was undercover and had his cover blown.

Agent Timothy McGee noted that the only people outside their team who knew about it was the Department of Justice.

This led them to suspect that Deputy Director LaRoche was a mole.

LaRoche is the guy who got the job McGee had been up for.

All the backstory set the stage for a dinner party from hell.

NCIS Season 22, Episode 17 recap

The episode began with NCIS capturing a hitman known as The Poet. A tip that he was in the area surfaced, and they nabbed him.

The Poet killed himself while in interrogation, limiting the information the NCIS team could get from him.

But the team later discovered he was tied to Carla Marino, the head of the Kansas City Mob. Rebecca De Mornay plays Carla, Alden Parker’s nemesis.

Seamus Dever returned as Gabriel Laroche, and Brooke Lyons as his wife, Tammy Laroche.

Margo Harshman also returned as McGee’s wife, Delilah. And she had worked with LaRoche and struck up a friendship.

Tim was trapped at a dinner party with his wife and the LaRoches when the call came in that a second killer had been hired to target LaRoche and clean up any messes.

However, Tim was also snooping around the house, trying to link LaRoche to what had happened in prior episodes.

LaRoche caught him, leading to McGee lashing out at his supervisor – what might normally get someone quickly fired. But we don’t think Tim is going anywhere.

The new contract killer arrived before Tim could get out his wife and the LaRoches.

At that moment, LaRoche admitted he got the big promotion because he wrote a report that made NCIS and Tim look bad.

Tim pretended to be The Poet and shot LaRoche (in his bulletproof vest) as the new hitwoman arrived. Tim delayed her long enough for the team to intervene.

McGee was still suspicious of LaRoche as the episode wrapped up because the team figured out that orders for the hits were tracked to a Department of Defense server that Laroche could access.

The Nexus Cartel is somehow involved in everything – where Torres went undercover previously. Carla Marino may also be involved in everything, but it’s unclear why.

The episode may have raised more questions than it answered. But the overall arc is that Deputy Director LaRoche knows Agent Timothy McGee is after him.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.