NCIS: Origins season finale date, synopsis, and details revealed

We have nearly arrived at the first NCIS: Origins season finale.

The new NCIS prequel show is winding down its premiere season.

Since there were only 18 episodes ordered, it may sneak up on some viewers.

Fans have tuned in on Monday nights to see new stories about a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

The show has a darker tone than the other NCIS dramas, but that’s due to the source material.

Gibbs went through a lot before Mark Harmon began playing the character, and the backstories have proven very interesting to many viewers.

When is the NCIS: Origins season finale?

CBS announced that the NCIS: Origins season finale is on Monday, April 28.

That’s right. The first season ends in less than a month.

Episodes from earlier this season are available on Paramount+ for anyone who needs to catch up.

What is the NCIS: Origins season finale about?

“When the murder of Pedro Hernandez is unearthed, Gibbs (Austin Stowell) faces a reckoning. But when he needs his team most, the loyalty of one is brought into question, on the first season finale of NCIS: Origins,” reads the full synopsis for NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 18.

Niels Arden Oplev directed the episode; Gina Lucita Monreal wrote it.

Guest stars from NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 18 will be revealed later.

Who is Pedro Hernandez in the NCIS Universe?

Pedro Hernandez was a Mexican drug lord from the Reynosa Catel. He was responsible for murdering Shannon and Kelly Gibbs (the wife and daughter of Leroy Jethro Gibbs).

Die-hard NCIS fans already know how Hernandez died and why the discovery of that fact will impact Gibbs on NCIS: Origins.

NCIS: Origins Season 2 has been ordered

CBS placed an early order for NCIS: Origins Season 2.

The hit drama returns in the fall of 2025 with new episodes. It hasn’t been announced yet, but the show likely returns to its Monday night slot of 10/9c on CBS.

NCIS Season 23 will serve as the lead-in next fall, and new episodes should arrive in September or October.

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 has also been ordered.

Previous episodes of NCIS: Origins are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Origins airs Monday at 10/9c on CBS.