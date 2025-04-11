When is the NCIS: Sydney season finale? Key details revealed

The NCIS: Sydney season finale airs later this month on CBS.

This is the second season of the Australian-based spin-off, giving fans of the genre something unique to watch on Friday nights.

NCIS: Sydney was supposed to be a streaming-only show, but the Writers Strike from last year opened the CBS schedule for new programming.

CBS decided to air NCIS: Sydney’s first season episodes in primetime, and it caught on with millions of viewers.

NCIS: Sydney Season 2 was added to the Friday night schedule for this winter and spring.

Now the season is beginning to wrap up, and we have details on the final episodes of the spring.

When is the NCIS: Sydney season finale?

The NCIS: Sydney Season 2 finale airs on Friday, April 25 at 8/7c.

Sting in the Tail is the name of the season-ending installment.

“The team races to find a missing stinger missile on the eve of a World War II commemoration ceremony, on the second season finale of NCIS: Sydney,” reads the full synopsis for NCIS: Sydney Season 2, Episode 10 on April 25.

Details on upcoming episodes of NCIS: Sydney

New episodes of NCIS: Sydney will also debut on April 11 and April 18. This gives the show time to ramp up for the big season-ender.

“The discovery of a sailor who has been drained of blood leads NCIS: Sydney into the world of modern-day vampires,” reads the NCIS: Sydney Season 2, Episode 8 synopsis. It airs on April 11.

“The team battles searing temperatures to investigate the death of a U.S. Marine corporal killed during a joint training exercise between U.S. and Australian troops,” reads the synopsis for NCIS: Sydney Season 2, Episode 9. It airs on April 18.

Mavournee Hazel as Forensic Pathologist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson and William McInnes as Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose in NCIS: Sydney Season 2, Episode 9. Pic credit: Benjamin Warlngundu Ellis/Paramount+

More news from the NCIS Universe

Here is the April 2025 NCIS schedule. Season 22 is winding down on Monday nights.

NCIS Season 22 finished filming, and star Wilmer Valderrama cried. His co-stars Katrina Law (Agent Jessica Knight) and Sean Murray (Agent Timothy McGee) joined him in a video from the set.

Here’s the upcoming NCIS: Origins schedule. The first-year show has only 18 episodes this season, and the finale is arriving very soon on CBS.

CBS has also renewed NCIS, NCIS: Origins, and NCIS: Sydney for new seasons.

Previous episodes of NCIS: Sydney are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Sydney airs Friday at 8/7c on CBS.