NCIS April 2025 schedule: When does NCIS return with new episodes?

The NCIS episode schedule for April 2025 can help fans know when to tune in to CBS.

Only a few episodes remain in NCIS Season 22 before the long summer hiatus begins.

But the good news is that CBS already ordered NCIS Season 23.

The hit show’s new episodes will arrive in September or October when Season 23 begins.

We can start looking forward to the upcoming Season 22 finale, which the cast members have been teasing on social media.

Several key storylines are building up for that final new episode this spring.

What is the NCIS April 2025 schedule for new episodes on CBS?

Below is the upcoming schedule for watching new episodes on CBS.

A brief hiatus begins the month, but that’s because the 2025 NCAA Tournament championship game airs on Monday, April 7.

Note that the list also features the date for the NCIS season finale, which arrives on Monday, May 5. Each new episode begins at 9/8c on CBS.

Monday, April 7: No NCIS episode on CBS.

Monday, April 14: NCIS Season 22, Episode 17.

Monday, April 21: NCIS Season 22, Episode 18.

Monday, April 28: NCIS Season 22, Episode 19.

Monday, May 5: NCIS Season 22, Episode 20 (season finale).

More details for NCIS Season 22

“After NCIS captures the hitman known as The Poet, the team races to uncover who ordered the assassination of a Navy chief,” reads the NCIS synopsis for April 14 (Killer Instinct).

We also have the plot points for the May 5 season finale. Read ahead to learn some early details.

“As NCIS investigates a dangerous connection between the Nexus cartel and Parker’s longtime nemesis, mob boss Carla Marino, the team uncovers a high-stakes plot involving stolen nuclear material. With time running out, Parker is forced into an uneasy alliance that could determine the fate of the operation – and his own future,” reads the full NCIS season finale synopsis.

Rebecca De Mornay returns to the NCIS cast as mob boss Carla Marino.

News from the world of NCIS

NCIS Season 22 finished filming, and star Wilmer Valderrama cried. Co-stars Katrina Law and Sean Murray joined him in a video from the set.

Here’s the upcoming NCIS: Origins schedule. The first-year show only has 18 episodes this season.

The NCIS: Origins cast has added Claire Berger to play a new character on the show. But it’s also a character we have seen before in the NCIS Universe.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.

