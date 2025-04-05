NCIS: Origins April 2025 schedule reveals final Season 1 episodes

NCIS: Origins Season 1 ends soon on CBS.

The abbreviated first season of the hit drama concludes with Episode 18.

CBS only ordered 18 episodes for the first season of the NCIS prequel show, possibly fearing it might not be a success.

But Monday nights have been kind to the show, especially with NCIS serving as the lead-in each week.

CBS already ordered NCIS: Origins Season 2. New episodes will begin arriving in the fall of 2025.

Unfortunately, a long summer hiatus is sneaking up on viewers, beginning much sooner than fans might hope.

The NCIS: Origins episode schedule for April 2025

Below is the breakdown of Monday nights for the rest of April 2025.

Three new episodes remain before the show takes its summer break.

We can also see the NCIS: Origins season finale, which debuts on Monday, April 28.

Important guest stars will make their first appearances down the stretch, possibly leading to them returning for more episodes next year.

First, CBS has a break from its regularly scheduled programming on April 7.

Monday, April 7: No NCIS programming

Monday, April 14: NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 16

Monday, April 21: NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 17

Monday, April 28: NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 18

As mentioned above, CBS already ordered NCIS: Origins Season 2. This could lead to a cliffhanger (or two) on April 28, especially regarding some fun new characters.

Details about the NCIS: Origins season finale

Below are some details about the first NCIS: Origins season finale.

“When the murder of Pedro Hernandez is unearthed, Gibbs (Austin Stowell) faces a reckoning. But when he needs his team most, the loyalty of one is brought into question, on the first season finale of NCIS: Origins,” reads the April 28 synopsis.

Exciting TV promos and episode images will be released at a later date.

More to come from the NCIS Universe

The NCIS: Origins cast has added Claire Berger to play a future NCIS: LA boss. She makes her first appearance during the season finale.

NCIS Season 22 is already finished filming, and Wilmer Valderrama cried. He shared a fun video from the set featuring co-stars Katrina Law and Sean Murray.

Here are details about the NCIS season-ending episode. The upcoming season finale was filmed after CBS ordered NCIS Season 23. The early renewal means that cliffhangers are possibly coming from the show.

Previous episodes of NCIS: Origins are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Origins airs Monday at 10/9c on CBS.