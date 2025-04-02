NCIS: Origins cast adds Claire Berger to play future NCIS: LA boss

The NCIS: Origins cast has added someone for the upcoming season finale.

Claire Berger has joined Origins and will help pay homage to a character from the other shows.

We will soon meet the future Special Agent in Charge at the Office of Special Projects in Los Angeles.

Claire plays Military Police investigator Lara Macy during the NCIS: Origins season finale.

Macy (the character) appeared in the backdoor pilot of NCIS: Los Angeles during NCIS Season 6. A two-episode arc introduced the world to Chris O’Donnell as G. Callen and LL Cool J as Agent Sam Hanna. Their boss was Macy.

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Louise Lombard originally played the character, but she was replaced by Linda Hunt when the latter actress starred as Operations Manager Henrietta “Hetty” Lange on NCIS: LA.

Claire Berger joins the NCIS: Origins cast as Lara Macy

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the first NCIS: Origins season finale airs in April.

The first season is a short one; CBS only ordered 18 episodes.

NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 15 (From the Ashes) aired on March 31, leaving three more new episodes this spring.

Claire Berger joined the NCIS: Origins cast for Episode 18.

Her installment debuts on Monday, April 28. She will join scenes with star Austin Stowell, who plays the young Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

This could be one of many episodes for Claire as Lara Macy if the story works and fans take to the character.

The writers could flesh out her backstory since we know she will be around roughly 18 years after the current NCIS: Origins timeline.

Paying homage to a character from the backdoor pilot of NCIS: Los Angeles is a fun treat, even though many viewers may not even remember Lara Macy.

NCIS Season 6, Episode 22 (and 23) introduced NCIS fans to the Los Angeles crew. Those episodes are streaming on Paramount+ for anyone who wants to revisit them.

As for actress Claire Berger, she played Julie in The Midnight Club, Lucinda in Mind Body & Soul, and Kate in Ex-Biff.

More news from the NCIS shows

As a reminder, the NCIS: Origins season finale airs on Monday, April 28. CBS has also ordered Origins Season 2- it will debut in the fall.

NCIS Season 22 finished filming, and Wilmer Valderrama cried. Co-stars Sean Murray and Katrina Law are also featured in a video from the set.

Here are the latest details about the NCIS season-ender. Season 22 comes to a close very soon.

Previous episodes of NCIS: Origins are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Origins airs Monday at 10/9c on CBS.