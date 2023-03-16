NCIS rumors: Are Sean Murray and Wilmer Valderrama really feuding?

NCIS rumors indicate that there is a power struggle within the cast of the show.

It’s unclear if these rumors are valid, though, as they come from an unnamed source.

Radar Online reported that Sean Murray and Wilmer Valderrama are fighting over top billing.

On the show, Murray plays Agent Timothy McGee, a character that has been around since the first season.

Valderrama plays Agent Nick Torres, a newer character who joined the show following Michael Weatherly’s exit.

Weatherly used to play Agent Anthony DiNozzo, a popular character that hasn’t appeared in quite a few seasons.

Who is the star of NCIS without Mark Harmon?

When Mark Harmon left the NCIS cast and stopped appearing as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, it did leave a power vacuum on the show and within the team.

The NCIS producers brought in actor Gary Cole to play FBI Agent Alden Parker, who ended up becoming the new team leader when Gibbs retired to Alaska.

Within the context of the show, the writers set it up so that McGee didn’t want to be in charge, choosing instead to focus more on his family. That made transitioning from Gibbs to Parker a little easier.

NCIS fans remain split on whether or not Parker is a good leader, but most fans really miss having Gibbs around.

Another episode over already? We know how you feel. Don't worry – we'll be back next week with more all-new #NCIS. pic.twitter.com/Ucnn6xmVo2 — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) March 14, 2023

NCIS fans should take these rumors with a grain of salt

Since these NCIS rumors come from a gossip site (Radar Online), it’s wise for all fans to take it with a grain of salt.

The network ordered another season of the show, so more new episodes will debut next year.

Upcoming, the NCIS TV schedule for March has another new installment as well.

🚨 BIG news – get ready to grab your gear, because we’ve got more work to do. #NCIS has officially been renewed for Season 21! We’ll see you there. pic.twitter.com/Khog7IiXY1 — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) February 21, 2023

More news from the world of NCIS

In other news about the show, former star Pauley Perrette got injured and had a unique way of dealing with it. She used to be a fan-favorite as Abby Sciuto.

Elsewhere, the network decided to end NCIS: Los Angeles after 14 seasons. The good news is that the episodes can still be streamed on Paramount+.

A big two-part series finale for NCIS: LA has been scheduled, with those episodes arriving in May 2023. It will be sad to see the spin-off come to a close, but the cast and crew had a lot of time to put together a perfect ending.

And in addition to the series finale, CBS is rolling out a special salute to NCIS: LA that will feature some new cast interviews that haven’t been seen before.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.