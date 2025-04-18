NCIS promo features LL Cool J returning for new episode

We have our first look at LL Cool J on an upcoming NCIS episode.

The exciting return of Special Agent Sam Hanna is nearly upon us.

Fans of the NCIS Universe are well aware of Sam Hanna.

Hanna was a primary character on NCIS: Los Angeles. He then transitioned to NCIS: Hawai’i when the first show ended.

Hanna has also appeared in several crossover events, allowing him to cross paths with the current NCIS cast.

Now, Hanna has been called in at the request of a suspect. But why?

NCIS episode synopsis for LL Cool J’s return

“When a trio of combat vets are found murdered in a D.C. motel room, NCIS tracks down a suspect who refuses to talk to anyone but Sam Hanna (LL Cool J),” reads the NCIS Season 22, Episode 18 synopsis.

Having him back on set should be fun for viewers who have also enjoyed the NCIS spin-offs.

TV promo for the April 21 NCIS episode

Below is the brief TV promo for NCIS Season 22, Episode 18. The episode debuts on Monday, April 21.

As you can see, this episode is designed around Agent Sam Hanna, giving them an excuse to bring back LL Cool J, and he looks good in that new suit.

A tense return by Agent Sam Hanna?

Below is a tense image from the new NCIS episode. It features Agent Sam Hanna standing with Director Leon Vance. The scene appears to be quite serious. But what is it about?

Hanna is no longer wearing his suit jacket. Why? Has Vance tasked him with something new? Does he have bad news for him? Tune in on April 21 to find out.

LL Cool J as Sam Hanna and Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance on NCIS Season 22, Episode 18. Pic credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

