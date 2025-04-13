NCIS: Origins returns with a dramatic twist for Season 1, Episode 16

NCIS: Origins finally returns on Monday night with another new episode.

After a short break, the new hit show returns with a string of new installments.

The bad news is that only three new episodes are left before the long summer hiatus.

The good news is that CBS already ordered NCIS: Origins Season 2.

CBS will begin rolling out the Season 2 episodes in September or October 2025.

But first, we must see what the writers have in store to close out the first season.

Episode 16 on April 14 will feature a callback, and a twist is in store for the NCIS crew.

NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 16 synopsis

“Vera receives an unexpected call from Bugs, who claims he’s ready to answer more questions from prison after being identified as the sniper known as Sandman. When she arrives, Bugs has suddenly changed his mind, prompting the team to reconsider the case and race against the clock to try and stop another tragedy,” reads the full synopsis for the NCIS: Origins April 14 episode.

As viewers will recall, the series began with episodes called Enter Sandman and Enter Sandman, Part 2.

In 1991, a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, as a new NCIS Agent at Camp Pendleton, investigated the case of a sniper with his future mentor, young Mike Franks.

It introduced NCIS fans to Austin Stowell as the new Gibbs and Kyle Schmid as the new Franks.

We also met Jared Bankens as Jamison “Bugs” Boyd. Ready to see him again?

The episode will begin with Special Agent Vera Strickland (Diany Rodriguez) getting a collect call from Jamison. He’s ready to answer questions if Vera visits him.

What’s he going to say? Tune in to find out!

NCIS: Origins TV promo for April 14 episode

Below is the promo that CBS has been running for the April 14 episode of NCIS: Origins. It doesn’t reveal much, and that was intentional.

