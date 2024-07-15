NCIS: Origins gets a release date and has something extra for fans

We finally know when NCIS: Origins will debut on CBS.

This new prequel show from the NCISverse will debut in the fall.

Unfortunately, it takes over the timeslot that NCIS: Hawai’i aired in.

CBS canceled NCIS: Hawai’i midway through Season 3, so NCIS: Origins will now air after new NCIS episodes.

The early ratings will be interesting, especially since Mark Harmon is heavily involved in production.

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Mark used to play Leroy Jethro Gibbs on NCIS, but he left the show, and his character retired to Alaska.

Fans still hope Gibbs will return to NCIS before the series ends.

Mark now serves as executive producer and the narrator for the new drama.

When is the first episode of NCIS: Origins?

The NCIS: Origins start date is Monday, October 14. The first episode debuts after the NCIS season premiere.

On the first night, the new show gets a two-hour timeslot to introduce the new format. As many fans know, it’s a prequel show covering the early days of Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Mike Franks at NCIS.

It’s important to remember that the NCIS: Origins premiere is at 9/8c on October 14.

On October 21, NCIS: Origins slides into the 10/9c timeslot, where it will reside for the rest of Fall 2024.

After episodes debut on CBS fans can stream them through Paramount+.

Below is a video that was shared to help create buzz for the new show. It lets people see the actor who is playing Gibbs.

“Gear up, probie — we’re throwing it all the way back to the 90’s. 👏 #NCISOrigins comes to you Monday, October 14 on CBS. #TVShow #NCISverse #AustinStowell #Gibbs #TCA,” reads the caption.

Actor Austin Stowell has some big shoes to fill.

More from the world of NCIS

NCIS: Sydney Season 2 is not on the Fall 2024 schedule for CBS. The network will hold episodes back to debut midseason. It means NCIS: Sydney could be used as winter content for the network.

A new show called NCIS: Tony & Ziva is also in production. This is a spin-off featuring former NCIS Agents Anthony DiNozzo and Ziva David. The series is based in Europe and picks up where Tony and Ziva are in their current lives.

Meanwhile, NCIS: Hawai’i fans are pushing hard to save their show. Despite CBS canceling the hit drama, fans have gotten it trending on social media. There are also several petitions online to resurrect the drama.

Previous seasons of the NCIS shows are streaming on Paramount+. That includes all seasons of NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and NCIS: Hawai’i.

NCIS: Origins debuts on October 14 on CBS.