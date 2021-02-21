NCIS: New Orleans Season 7, Episode 9: Preview for Into Thin Air

Scott Bakula will still appear as Pride in more NCIS: New Orleans before the series finale. Pic credit: CBS

A new episode of NCIS: New Orleans airs Sunday night on CBS. This serves as Season 7, Episode 9 for the NCIS spin-off, with the team trying to rescue a kidnapped child.

The countdown has officially begun until the NCIS: NOLA series finale airs, so each episode becomes even more important for fans now.

For fans who don’t already know the bad news, CBS decided to cancel NCIS: New Orleans after seven seasons. The show will be allowed to finish out its spring 2021 episodes, but it will not return for an eighth season.

Along with the bad news came the intriguing news that CBS is going to be rolling out a new NCIS spin-off. The new show, being called NCIS: Hawaii in early reports, could debut as soon as fall 2021 on CBS.

But back to NCIS: NOLA, which still gets to air a few new episodes before coming to an end.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7, Episode 9

The brand new episode of NCIS: New Orleans is called Into Thin Air and it airs for the first time on Sunday, February 21. The show will again appear in the 10/9c time slot on Sunday evening, where CBS has finally provided a static spot each week.

A brief synopsis for the episode was provided by CBS and it reads as follows:

“Pride and the team are on the hunt for a kidnapped 14-year-old and discover that her father, who will soon have custody of her, is a radical survivalist living off the grid, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS.”

NCIS: New Orleans promo video for Into Thin Air

Below is the promo that has been running for NCIS: NOLA Season 7, Episode 9:

There are also a few sneak peeks that CBS has released ahead of the new episode. The one shared below goes over Pride and his team trying to look into why a girl named Beth has been abducted. It looks like they are working with a rather large search grid, to begin with, with very few clues about what has happened.

A second sneak peek gives more background on the investigation and shows Pride and his team in the office as they try to dig deeper into the case of Beth Hogan going missing. It’s a slightly shorter one than the first sneak peek, but it does show more meat within the plot of the episode.

More new episodes of NCIS: New Orleans are still scheduled to take place before the series finale this spring. That includes another new installment called Homeward Bound that will debut for the first time on Sunday, February 28.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.