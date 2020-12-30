NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, Episode 7: Overdue cast features Arkady Kolcheck, Kam Hanna

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, Episode 7 airs on Sunday night for the first time and the new episode has a lot of components.

The new NCIS: LA episode is called Overdue and it is going to deal with the past, present, and future of characters on the show.

Luckily, the winter hiatus for the Sunday night NCIS spin-offs did not last very long, meaning we can all get back to enjoying the show again to start 2021 on the right foot.

The return date for NCIS: LA and NCIS: NOLA is Sunday, January 3, with the first new episodes following some NFL action and a new episode of 60 Minutes.

As was recently reported, 60 Minutes has become the most-watched show on television, passing up NCIS this fall.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, Episode 7 synopsis

CBS released a full synopsis for the January 3 episode that reads as follows:

“The NCIS team’s murder investigation of a man who sold military information leads to the abduction of a doctor whose cutting edge neurotechnology could be developed into advanced weaponry. Also, team members are interviewed by FLETC to see if Deeks would make a good NCIS agent, and Callen tries to have an important talk with Arkady, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES.” Read More NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers indicate recasting of Sam Hanna’s daughter

Arkady Kolcheck (played by Vyto Ruginis) is front and center, forecasting that Callen (Chris O’Donnell) may have something interesting to say to Anna’s father. The right words could lead to Anna (Bar Paly) appearing on the show more often.

The evolution of the story between Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) and his daughter Kam is also going to be explored. Kam is now played by Kayla Smith on the show, with the writers and producers aging her up to have the character on screen more often.

And the overarching plot of the story appears to be the team getting interviewed by someone who has the power to make or break whether or not Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) becomes a full-fledged agent.

We learned the good news on the last episode that Deeks may get a real shot to return to NCIS: LA, and it could be interesting to see if the character is forced to get a hair cut.

More news from the world of NCIS

The next new episode of NCIS won’t appear on a Tuesday night until later in January 2021. But when the show finally does return, it’s going to be a double feature for CBS viewers to enjoy.

Until that day arrives, we have a fun list of the 10 worst villains who have appeared on the show that some readers may enjoy.

As for the next new episode of NCIS: LA, which is scheduled for Sunday, January 3, the start time is 8:30 p.m. for the East Coast, 7:30 p.m. for Central viewers, and 8 p.m. for PT and MT.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays on CBS.