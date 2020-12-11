Eric Christian Olsen shares what he would do after NCIS: Los Angeles

NCIS: Los Angeles fans have been nervous about actor Eric Christian Olsen possibly leaving the show this season. He plays the character of Marty Deeks and he recently lost his position as a liaison between the LAPD and NCIS.

Daniela Ruah, who plays Kensi Blye on the show, addressed the rumors about her co-star in a recent interview. She seems to believe that he will be around for a while. As for their partnership? That’s a different question.

There are a lot of questions about the role that Deeks will play on the show, including whether or not he is going to eventually become a full-time NCIS agent. It seems like someone with a lot of power will have to pull some strings to make that happen.

In the interim, though, Olsen is receiving a lot of fan support on social media. He has a lot of followers and many NCIS: LA fans love watching the relationship and partnership between Kensi and Deeks each week.

Eric Christian Olsen interacts with NCIS fans on Instagram

A key scene from the latest episode of NCIS: Los Angeles was shared on the Instagram page for the show. It led to a lot of fan participation in a short time, which in turn led to a response from Olsen.

Popping up in the Instagram comments of the photo, Olsen wrote, “426 comments?!? This warms my soul as I leave the NCISLA and join my local library’s puppetry remake of Glee.”

Olsen shares NCIS content on his own Instagram page

Taking to his own Instagram page, Olsen shared a photo from that recent NCIS: LA episode and spurred on his own set of new rumors about the future of Deeks on the show.

Olsen wrote, “If you missed the last episode of @ncisla you probably have no idea what these cascading pools of vulnerability are about. @reneefelicesmith and @danielaruah absolutely killed it and Sweet sweet Deek’s may have come to the heartbreaking end of his journey with NCIS….”

Renee Felice Smith, who plays Nell Jones on the show, was one of the first people to comment on the image. She wrote, “you effortless MF’er, you 🔥❤️.”

So far, more than 33,000 people have already liked Olsen’s image in less than 24 hours of it being posted.

More NCIS: LA to come

Another new episode of the show airs on Sunday, December 13 and it has some important plot points. There are also going to be some notable guest stars on the NCIS: LA cast.

We will get to see the return of Moon Bloodgood to the show. Is she back as a love interest for Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) still?

Of note is the fact that a new actress will be playing Sam’s daughter and this will be the first time that viewers get to see who is now playing her.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.