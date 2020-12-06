Who plays Katherine Casillas on NCIS: Los Angeles cast? Moon Bloodgood returns

Moon Bloodgood returns to the NCIS: Los Angeles cast as Katherine Casillas this season.

The character of Katherine Casillas has appeared on about five episodes of the NCIS spin-off, evolving into the latest dating interest of Special Agent Sam Hanna (LL COOL J).

In the final episode before the holiday break, it appears that Katherine will be popping up, which likely means some scenes involving Sam are going to take place.

The NCIS: Los Angeles episode that will feature Katherine is called If the Fates Follow and it will debut on CBS for the first time on Sunday, December 13.

It will be fun to see the character back on the show, especially if it means that the relationship with Sam is about to evolve even further.

It’s also unlikely to be a coincidence that it is the same episode that Sam’s daughter is going to reappear while being played by a new actress. Having Kam Hanna back on the show opens a new door and introduces a new wrinkle for Sam.

Who plays Katherine Casillas on NCIS: Los Angeles cast?

Actress Moon Bloodgood returns to the NCIS: LA cast for Season 12, Episode 6 of the show. The long-time actress is becoming a familiar face to fans of the show, but she has also been acting for a while.

Some of her past projects include the TV shows Code Back (as Rox Valenzuela), Falling Skies (Anne Glass), Journeyman (Livia Beale), and Day Break (Rita Shelten).

It was thanks to her movie roles that Moon Bloodgood first gained recognition, appearing as Katie in Eight Below (with Paul Walker), as Marina in Faster (with The Rock), and also as Blair Williams in Terminator Salvation.

Now, though, the woman from Nebraska, who joined the Laker Girls and was a famous model before entering the world of acting, is being hinted at as a character that could be featured on many more episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles.

More world of NCIS news

The new schedule for Sunday nights has been revealed by CBS, which means another shift that fans of the NCIS spin-offs will have to adjust to this winter.

It’s not going to be the last time that Sunday nights get adjusted, either, but fans will have to keep rolling with things as CBS tries to figure out a permanent schedule. It could all depend on how the new show The Equalizer ends up doing for the network.

For now, though, enjoy some new episodes of the NCIS spin-offs before the shows go on the extended winter hiatus.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.