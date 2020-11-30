NCIS Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans to air at new times on CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans are already shifting on the CBS fall schedule.

This is not surprising, as the NCIS spin-offs had routinely done well in the later time slots on Sunday nights last year, so it seemed like it was only a matter of time until the show would return there.

To start out the current fall seasons, NCIS: LA was at 8/7c and NCIS: NOLA aired right after it at 9/8c.

Moving forward, each of the shows will be airing an hour later, with the chance that it gets pushed back even further during football nights on CBS.

What time will NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans start new episodes?

After a week where NCIS: LA won’t even be on television, it will return on December 6 in a brand new time slot.

The first December 6 episode will begin at 9:30 p.m. for viewers on the East Coast and in the Central time zone. The 9:30/8:30c start is due to earlier programming running late. Elsewhere in the country, the episode will still begin at 9 p.m. local time.

It’s important to remember that there is also a double-feature of NCIS: LA scheduled for December 6. So, for some viewers, Episode 5 will begin at 10:30 p.m. and for some, the start time will be at 10 p.m. Make sure to check your local listings ahead of time.

When NCIS: New Orleans finally returns on December 13, it will slide into that 10/9c time slot on Sunday nights. It’s going to be really late in the evening for some viewers, with the chance, again, that it gets pushed back by 30 minutes due to program overruns earlier in the evening.

It looks like this will become the familiar Sunday night schedule for the NCIS spin-offs in the winter and spring months, with new episodes of NCIS: LA starting at 9/8c and new episodes of NCIS: NOLA coming on at 10/9c each week.

More NCIS news

NCIS is also taking the week off after airing just two episodes to start Season 18. The show will return a little later in December and try to wrap up some of the intriguing storylines that were addressed in the season premiere. That includes explaining why it appeared that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) shot McGee (Sean Murray) at the airport.

NCIS fans won’t want to miss any of the new episodes, as the days are counting down to when one of the primary cast members leaves the show. And we aren’t talking about Ducky, who reappeared during the latest episode of the show.

NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans air Sundays on CBS.