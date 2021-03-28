NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans return tonight with new episodes

There are only a few more episodes left for Pride and his team on NCIS: New Orleans. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans finally return tonight with new episodes. The Sunday night shows have been on another long hiatus and these will be the first new installments during the month of March.

The continuation of NCIS: LA Season 12 and NCIS: NOLA Season 7 begins at 9/8c on CBS, following a new episode of The Equalizer. The new Queen Latifah show has already been renewed for Season 2 after debuting to some very good ratings.

As for NCIS: Los Angeles, there hasn’t been an update from CBS about whether or not the show will get a Season 13 order. The ratings appear strong enough for the network to order more new episodes, but the silence has been very noticeable as the Season 12 finale quickly approaches.

The news is worse for NCIS: New Orleans, as the spin-off got canceled by CBS. It will come to an end this spring, but at least the network gave the producers and writers a long enough lead-time that they can do a proper series finale.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, Episode 13

The new episode of NCIS: LA is called Red Rover, Red Rover and it continues the story of Joelle (CIA agent) being taken hostage. In the last episode, we saw the return of Anna Kolcheck (Bar Paly) and she may become an important component of the new one as well.

“To rescue Joelle from further torture by the Russians, Callen and NCIS must offer up Anna as bait to Katya. Also, Callen finally discovers who accused him of being [a] Russian spy, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES.”

There are no secrets in a #Sallen friendship. Not when this much is at stake. #NCISLA is all-new this Sunday at 9/8c 🙏. Get ready. pic.twitter.com/CNk3uMLivL — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) March 26, 2021

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7, Episode 11

Stashed is the name of the new NCIS: NOLA episode that debuts on Sunday, March 28. As the promo and synopsis indicate, Sebastian is going to be in trouble and Carter is the one tasked with keeping him from being killed.

“Sebastian’s life is in danger when a criminal he put behind bars escapes police custody. Also, Carter is tasked with keeping Sebastian in protective custody and Carter and Hannah’s flirtation is fun gossip fodder for Tammy and Sebastian, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS.”

Lesson number one in being a profiler; read body language. #NCISNOLA is NEW tomorrow at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/BsaHvEC2wZ — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) March 27, 2021

The CBS schedule also has new episodes of each NCIS spin-off scheduled for Sunday, April 4. It will be nice to have the shows airing new content on Sunday nights again, with the possibility that some very intriguing finales are waiting in May.

In regard to some exciting NCIS: New Orleans spoilers, a character from Pride’s past is returning to cause some trouble.

NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans air Sundays beginning at 9/8c on CBS.