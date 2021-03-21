NCIS: New Orleans Season 7, Episode 11: New episode called Stashed

The NCIS: New Orleans cast is presenting the final episodes of the show. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: New Orleans finally returns with a new episode to round out the month.

The new episode is called Stashed, and it serves as NCIS: New Orleans Season 7, Episode 11.

It has been a while since we last saw a new episode of the show, as CBS has been airing a lot of alternate programming on Sundays.

That has included the 2021 Grammy Awards, an Oprah special where she interviewed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and some college basketball.

The worst news is that NCIS: New Orleans has been canceled by CBS. The current season will be the final one for the show, with the network moving on to other things late on Sunday nights.

At least CBS will let NCIS: NOLA finish out the year and end the series on its own terms. That means we still have a few more episodes left to watch.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7, Episode 11 synopsis

Below is the synopsis for the NCIS: NOLA episode called Stashed that will debut on Sunday, March 28. It will follow new episodes of The Equalizer and NCIS: Los Angeles that day, with all three dramas back for new installments.

“Sebastian’s life is in danger when a criminal he put behind bars escapes police custody. Also, Carter is tasked with keeping Sebastian in protective custody and Carter and Hannah’s flirtation is fun gossip fodder for Tammy and Sebastian, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS.”

NCIS aired a new episode on Tuesday that led to the suspension of Gibbs. It was one that definitely showed how close Gibbs is to blowing up while on the job, but his team felt he had good reasons for assaulting a criminal who had been leading dog fights.

Moving forward, there are certainly questions about whether or not CBS is going to bring back NCIS for Season 19. Some interesting news is that the NCIS cast has added Mark Harmon’s wife for upcoming episodes. It will be fun to see them on the screen together.

A new NCIS spin-off is also in the works. Tentatively being called NCIS: Hawaii, this show could end up being part of the fall 2021 lineup for CBS.

That would be an interesting addition to the network, with the potential to add new characters to the world of NCIS and show off some great location shots.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.