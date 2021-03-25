NCIS: Los Angeles has dramatic TV promo for new episode on CBS

A new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles will feature actress Bar Paly again. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles has a new episode on Sunday night and CBS is running a new TV promo to pump up the excitement.

The new episode of NCIS: LA is called Red Rover, Red Rover and the promo makes it look like the team is going to send Anna on over.

During the last episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, Callen discovered who had been tracking him, and it wasn’t who he thought. It turned out that Russians were working with Anna Kolcheck and that they were tailing Callen to try to figure out what he was up to.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

The episode turned very dramatic when it was revealed that CIA Agent Joelle Taylor had been kidnapped and that her fate might be tied to Callen teaming up with the Russians and Anna. Callen got double-crossed, though, Joelle’s captors escaped, and the episode ended with Callen receiving a finger in the mail.

The story continues with this new episode, which will also be the first one that has aired in March of 2021. There have been a lot of Sunday night programs taking over the timeslots for The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans lately.

A look at the new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles

Below is a full synopsis for the March 28 episode of NCIS: LA. It is followed by the television promo that indicates Anna may have to go undercover again to help out Callen’s team.

“To rescue Joelle from further torture by the Russians, Callen and NCIS must offer up Anna as bait to Katya. Also, Callen finally discovers who accused him of being [a] Russian spy, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES.”

The NCIS: Los Angeles season finale is coming up pretty quickly. Unfortunately, so is the NCIS: New Orleans series finale, as CBS decided to cancel the spin-off.

NCIS: Hawaii coming soon?

It appears that CBS is working to bring a new NCIS spin-off to TV for fall 2021. Based in Hawaii, this new show has the potential to tell new stories, but also to bring back various characters from past shows in guest appearances.

We don’t know who will appear on the NCIS: Hawaii cast, which makes it unsurprising that Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo from NCIS have been mentioned as possible characters. We may have to wait until CBS announces its renewals and cancellations for the fall schedule to learn who might be on NCIS: Hawaii.

There are two types of people when it comes to needles 😂… Which are you? #NCISLA pic.twitter.com/10mmOI8ZVa Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons March 12, 2021

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.