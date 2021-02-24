NCIS: Los Angeles cast: New episode features Nell, Anna, and Roundtree

The NCIS: LA cast has some dramatic episodes coming up in Season 12. Pic credit: CBS

A new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles airs on Sunday night and it looks like a good one. This will serve as Season 12, Episode 12 of the show.

CBS has released a quick TV promo for the episode called Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and a lot of information gets packed into the 19 seconds.

Rejoining the NCIS: Los Angeles cast for this new episode is Nicki Micheaux as DOJ Special Agent Effie Carlson. She is already becoming a thorn in the side of G. Callen, with Agent Carlson holding Hetty’s team responsible for the death of the Russian pilot during the last episode.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

As the promo for the new episode also reveals, the team is going to receive an encoded message from Operations Manager Henrietta “Hetty” Lange.

We also saw that Intelligence Analyst Nell Jones is back from a short break, meaning she will be running the team instead of retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, Episode 12 TV promo

Below is the video clip that is currently showing on CBS for the new episode called Can’t Take My Eyes Off You. It will air for the first time on Sunday, February 28 at 9/8c on CBS. After that, a new episode of NCIS: New Orleans will air in the 10/9c time slot.

As we can see from the promo, Anastasia “Anna” Kolcheck is making her return to the NCIS: Los Angeles cast. She has been MIA for a while now, with Callen unable to track her down. He wants their relationship to go to the next step but joked during the last episode that he was starting to think they were now broken up.

Can’t Take My Eyes Off You episode synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that CBS has revealed ahead of the February 28 episode of NCIS: LA:

“After Callen receives a cryptic message from Hetty, he tracks down the person tailing him, bringing him to a remote location teeming with Russians… and face to face with Anna, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES.”

More news from the world of NCIS

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancée are the proud parents of a new baby girl. Model Amanda Pacheco just gave birth and the couple has been sharing pictures of their new baby on social media.

Former NCIS star Liza Lapira can now be seen on The Equalizer. She plays one of the main characters on the Queen Latifah show and it is fun to see her back on CBS.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

We also have some sad news to pass on, as NCIS: New Orleans has been canceled by CBS. The news saddened star Scott Bakula, but there have been reports of a new NCIS spin-off based in Hawaii debuting this fall.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.