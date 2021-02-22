NCIS: Los Angeles cast members talk about Hawaii spin-off

Deeks and Kensi are a core component of the NCIS: LA cast. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast has been busy filming additional Season 12 episodes, but several of the stars took some time to talk about a spin-off that could come to CBS very soon.

Fans are still just learning that NCIS: New Orleans got canceled by CBS. Season 7 will be its last one and the series finale will air in spring 2021. The cancellation of NCIS: NOLA means that there is an opening for a new spin-off on the network.

In regard to the potential spin-off, reports have come out that CBS is working on NCIS: Hawaii. It would be a new show that could debut in fall 2021 on CBS and take over one of the primetime openings in the schedule. It could also easily be partnered with NCIS: LA.

Since there are a lot of questions about the NCIS brand at CBS, it made sense to hear what some of the cast members of one of the current shows have to say about it. That’s where a new interview from ET Online comes into play.

NCIS: LA cast on Hawaii spin-off

Daniela Ruah (Kensi Blye) and Eric Christian Olsen (Marty Deeks) gave some thoughts on the possible NCIS: Hawaii spin-off and how it could work.

“I think it’s an exciting opportunity because, listen, Hawaii is Hawaii. And if there’s anything that we want to watch on TV, it’s people in paradise running around catching bad guys,” Olsen said to ET about the new spin-off. “I think it’s a great opportunity for an expansion of the franchise.”

“And we obviously know that the recipe for this franchise has worked quite nicely. I mean, we have 18 seasons [for NCIS], 12 seasons [for NCIS: LA], seven for New Orleans, and now a new one’s coming. It’s an attractive franchise. So hopefully they’ll do great,” Ruah added when she spoke about it.

Olsen and Ruah both seem really excited about this new chapter for NCIS and it’s also possible that we could end up seeing them involved in crossover episodes if everything goes as planned. The interview had been taking place because Ruah directed NCIS: LA Season 12, Episode 11 and was excited to discuss the process.

More news from the world of NCIS

We are hoping that there will soon be more specifics about the new spin-off, including who makes it on to the NCIS: Hawaii cast, and if the show retains that name. CBS hasn’t officially revealed what the new series will be called, but most reports are using NCIS: Hawaii as the moniker for now.

In regard to the flagship show, rumors have been floating around that star Mark Harmon is considering leaving NCIS. His exit could impact NCIS Season 19, but we are all hoping that he wants to come back for many more episodes of the show.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.