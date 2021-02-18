NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, Episode 11: Is Callen a double agent?

Chris O’Donnell plays Special Agent G. Callen on the NCIS: LA cast and he has been great in the role. Pic credit: CBS

A new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 airs on Sunday night and it poses an important question about one of the stars of the show. Within the TV promos, hints of a double agent are brought up, with Callen quickly becoming a suspect due to his ties to Russia.

So is Callen a double agent? Common sense seems to point to this just being a story to bring some drama out for the NCIS: Los Angeles cast, but wouldn’t it be a remarkable twist if we were to learn that Callen was working for Russia all along? He certainly has the backstory to make it believable.

Callen hasn’t been very involved in the recent episodes of NCIS: LA, with one featuring his trip to meet up with Anna Kolcheck at a deserted hotel. Then, during the latest episode, he showed up in the second half to lend Sam Hanna support as he looked for his abducted daughter.

Was it suspicious that Callen was off screen for so long during those weeks? His whereabouts might come into question if he has to defend himself against accusations of being a double agent.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, Episode 11 synopsis

The following synopsis was provided by CBS for the episode called Russia, Russia, Russia. It will air for the first time on Sunday, February 21 and it continues a string of new episodes the show has had on Sunday evenings.

“When Callen goes to the National Counterterrorism Center on the pretext of interrogating a Russian asset from the crashed plane case he investigated months earlier, the tables are turned and he is detained, accused of being a Russian agent, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES.”

Additional information about Season 12, Episode 11 includes that it was directed by star Daniela Ruah (she plays Special Agent Kensi Blye) and it is also going to guest star Gerald McRaney again. McRaney plays Retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride on the show and he has become more involved with NCIS recently.

It will be fun, knowing that Ruah was behind the camera and that McRaney is back for another guest-starring episode.

NCIS: LA Russia, Russia, Russia TV promo

Below is the promo that CBS is running for the new episode of the show. It’s a brief one, but it certainly sets the stage for some intrigue and drama.

More NCIS: LA to come

This one won’t be the final episode of NCIS: LA to air in February. We get one more to wrap up the month and it is already listed on the CBS schedule for February 28.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.