NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama and fiancée Amanda Pacheco welcome first child

Wilmer Valderrama plays Torres on NCIS, but he now plays father in real life. Pic credit: CBS

Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco are the proud parents of a new baby girl.

The NCIS star and his model fiancée welcomed their first child into the world this past week and shared the cutest photo possible on Instagram.

Valderrama captioned the photo by writing, “Life is an ever evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more.. straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter… #ItsJustUs3Now 02/15/2021.”

Get our NCIS newsletter!

One of the first people to congratulate the couple was Big Brother star Nicole Anthony, who gained fame on CBS by being named America’s Favorite Houseguest as part of the BB21 cast.

She would also return to take part in BB22.

Other celebrities also left congratulations, including Joe Jonas, Eva Longoria, Zane Holtz, and fellow NCIS star Emily Wickersham.

And speaking of Zane Holtz, Valderrama recently revealed on social media that his friend is joining the NCIS cast very soon. It is unclear what episode it will take place in, but it will likely follow another star’s exit from the show.

Wilmer Valderrama shares the great news on Instagram

Below is the post that Valderrama shared of himself, Pacheco, and their new baby girl. It included three different photos of their new little girl.

Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco engaged to be married

It wasn’t too long ago that we passed on the news that Valderrama and Pacheco got engaged. It was also roughly two weeks ago when Valderrama celebrated his 41st birthday with a great pregnancy photo of himself and Pacheco on social media.

The cute photo of the couple was accompanied with the caption, “Now THIS is 41.. thank you to absolutely everyone who posted and send me such beautiful messages and wishes.. by the look of these pics.. some of those wishes came true.. I love you all mucho! Thank you Amanda for my last bday gift before becoming a papa… you.”

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

It was back in fall 2016 that Wilmer Valderrama joined the NCIS cast. He appeared on the first episode of Season 14, starting as a deep-cover agent named Nicolas Torres.

When Agent Gibbs (Mark Harmon) witnessed how good Torres was in the field, he was invited to join the team.

Torres basically took over for Anthony DiNozzo (played by Michael Weatherly on the show) when the character decided to leave NCIS after 13 seasons.

Weatherly now stars on another CBS drama called Bull, while NCIS is currently airing Season 18 episodes.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.