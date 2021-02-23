NCIS cast: Former star Liza Lapira now on The Equalizer

Former NCIS cast member Liza Lapira has a new gig on CBS. Lapira now stars on The Equalizer, which airs Sunday nights at 8/7c in front of NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans.

The Equalizer is based on the movies of the same name that starred Denzel Washington. On the TV show, Queen Latifah plays the main character, who has had special forces experience throughout her life, but now wants to use her skills to defend the innocent.

On The Equalizer, Lapira plays Melody “Mel” Bayani, someone who worked with Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) in the past but has returned to a life in the real world. Bayani is a sharpshooter and also has unique skills that she uses to help McCall on cases that they decide to take.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

Three episodes of The Equalizer have aired for Season 1, so far, and a lot of television viewers might have recognized Lapira from a number of other roles that she has had in the past.

Who was Liza Lapira on NCIS cast?

Liza Lapira starred as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Lee. The character first appeared in the Season 4 premiere called Shalom and would recur on the show in Season 5 and Season 6. In total, NCIS viewers got to see Agent Lee in 12 different episodes before the character arc came to an end.

On NCIS, Lee worked with Gibbs as part of his team from time to time. Later, though, it was revealed that she was a mole and that she had been leaking classified information. After Lee was exposed, she ended up trying to help NCIS capture her handler and rescue her abducted sister.

The last episode for Lapira as a member of the NCIS cast was called Dagger and it took place in Season 6. While trying to help NCIS take down her handler, Gibbs ends up killing her, bringing her arc on the show to a climactic ending.

Read More NCIS spoilers: Plot points for winter premiere revealed

Since her time on NCIS, Liza Lapira has also appeared on Dollhouse (Ivy), Super Fun Night (Helen-Alice), Battle Creek (Detective Erin Jacocks), 9KL (Eve), and Unbelievable (Mia). Lapira also popped up as a guest star on NCIS: New Orleans where she played Araminta Jax in the episode called Crab Mentality.

In film, Lapira was in the movies 21 (Kianna), Cloverfield (Heather), Crazy, Stupid, Love (Liz), and Fast & Furious (Trinh).

More news from the world of NCIS

Unfortunately, NCIS: New Orleans has been canceled by CBS. The final episode of the show will air in May.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

There is some good news on the horizon, though, as a new series called NCIS: Hawaii could be arriving on CBS very soon.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS. The Equalizer airs Sundays at 8/7c on CBS.