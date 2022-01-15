NCIS: Hawai’i cast joined by guest-star from Hawaii Five-0

New episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i Season 1 are still rolling out. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS: Hawai’i cast is going to feature a familiar face from the Hawaii Five-0 reboot on a new episode of the show.

Taking place soon, some early details have been revealed, and this looks to be a really exciting installment for NCIS: Hawai’i fans to enjoy.

This extensive episode was directed by LeVar Burton (Reading Rainbow, Star Trek: The Next Generation) and it is going to be an “event” night for the first-year drama.

The “crossover” episode, which will air for the first time on Monday, January 24, is actually just part one, with the conclusion taking place in late February on CBS.

And for any fans who haven’t heard yet, work is being done on an NCIS: Hawai’i and NCIS crossover for this spring as well.

A look at the NCIS: Hawai’i and Hawaii Five-0 crossover

Beulah Koale, who played Navy SEAL-turned-task force member Junior Reigns during Five-0‘s final three seasons, will be guest-starring on the NCIS: Hawai’i cast for the episode called Spies, Part 1.

In his appearance, which will include being involved in Part 1 and Part 2 of Spies, Koale will be playing David Sola of the New Zealand intelligence service.

According to the full episode synopsis, “When NCIS investigates the mysterious death of a Navy engineer, Joseph Chan, they learn the last person he met with was his colleague, Maggie Shaw (Julie White), Jane’s mentor and friend, who’s been kidnapped. Also, David Sola, a New Zealand intelligence service case officer arrives in Hawai’i, following a lead in his case that connects Joseph’s death to a Chinese black op secret agent, on part one of a two-part episode.”

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

As a reminder, Spies, Part 1 is going to debut on Monday, January 24 at 10/9c on CBS.

More news from the world of NCIS

NCIS: LA fans are in for a treat this month. Coming up soon is an NCIS: Los Angeles double-feature, where CBS will be airing two new episodes on the same night. Viewers will want to note the special start time as well.

Additionally, don’t forget that there are also new episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i airing on the night of Monday, January 17.

Here is a look at NCIS Season 19, Episode 11, which will lead right into the new episode of Hawai’i. It should be another fun night for NCIS fans. And from the image below that the spin-off has shared, it looks like Lucy is going to stir up some excitement.

What sticky situation has Lucy got herself into this time? 🤔 Find out on an all-new #NCISHawaii, Monday. pic.twitter.com/AN7Su92MA2 — NCIS: Hawai'i (@NCISHawaiiCBS) January 14, 2022

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Mondays at 10/9c on CBS.