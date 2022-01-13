NCIS Season 19, Episode 11 promo: The team gets set up by terrorists

Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines is played by actress Diona Reasonover on the NCIS cast for Season 19. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS Season 19, Episode 11 has a TV promo out which shows that the team is going to be in grave danger.

And as the full synopsis from CBS indicates, they are going to be dealing with terrorists on this all-new episode of NCIS.

On the NCIS winter premiere episode, actress Amanda Schull guest-starred as Kay Barlow. It turned out that she had been working to frame her soon-to-be husband in order to steal drone technology for The Taliban.

The show took a week off due to the college football championship game, and now it is back with a brand new episode on the night of Monday, January 17.

NCIS Season 19, Episode 11 synopsis

“After a civilian research vessel in the North Atlantic picks up a small boat of wounded Navy officers, NCIS arrives on the ship and is forced to hide after discovering terrorists on board. Also, Agent Knight takes a paper doll with her on the mission to capture photos for her niece’s grade school class,” reads the synopsis for the new episode of NCIS that is called All Hands.

NCIS TV promo for All Hands

Below is the current NCIS TV promo that CBS is running for the episode that will debut at 9/8c on January 17. Though it’s only a brief snippet of what we will see on the big night, this certainly looks like an intriguing and dangerous case for the NCIS team to be working on.

More news about NCIS and its spin-offs

A big NCIS crossover is coming this spring with the new spin-off in Hawai’i is getting involved. This will be the first true crossover that two of the NCIS programs have been able to pull off in the past several years.

Some details about the NCIS crossover have also been revealed by members of each cast, with the underlying message that they are all very excited to tell this particular story. Hopefully, it ends up going down as a classic episode(s) that NCIS fans will want to watch many more times in the future.

During the latest episode of the other spin-off, NCIS: Los Angeles fans were concerned about why Callen (played by Chris O’Donnell) wasn’t featured on the night. Here is a breakdown of what Callen was up to, and when we will see him again in a new episode.

And for fans who haven’t seen the great news yet, NCIS star Emily Wickersham just gave birth (she played Agent Bishop). This might help explain her absence to some NCIS fans, as Wickersham was ready to start a family.

