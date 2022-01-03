NCIS crossover event coming in Spring 2022

The NCIS cast is joining forces with the NCIS: Hawai’i cast for a big crossover event. Pic credit: CBS

A new NCIS crossover event is coming this spring to CBS.

The big announcement was just made that NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i are going to take part in the latest crossover based in that television world.

It’s been a while since two of the NCIS shows have had a crossover, mostly due to the pandemic, which has shifted safety protocols on the sets.

This news is definitely going to give NCIS fans something to look forward to in Spring 2022 and the network even announced the drop date.

When is the NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossover?

“Your favorite special agents are joining forces, and it’s going to be an episode for the books. Don’t miss the #NCIS and #NCISHawaii crossover event Monday, March 28,” reads the caption of a new Instagram post.

“In the meantime, catch all-new back-to-back episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i TONIGHT, starting at 9/8c,” the rest of the post reads, as CBS has brought back the Monday night dramas following a long winter hiatus.

This will be the first time that the new NCIS spin-off based in Hawai’i has included characters from one of the other shows, so it could be a lot of fun to see how it works. It’s also a tad surprising that Hawai’i didn’t crossover with Los Angeles first, due to the geography.

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i are back for new episodes

The NCIS winter premiere airs on Monday, January 3. It is immediately followed by a brand new episode of NCIS: Hawai’i. The new episodes kick off the back half of each show’s current season.

This new episode of NCIS was also directed by Rocky Carroll (he plays Director Vance on the show), marking the 18th time that he has been behind the camera for an episode of the show.

It was also just revealed that NCIS star Emily Wickersham gave birth. Wickersham played Eleanor Raye “Ellie” Bishop on the NCIS cast for a number of years, but after leaving the show during the Season 18 finale, she got started on a family.

In additional details, we have some interesting NCIS Season 19 spoilers about a fan-favorite character returning to the show. It should lead to some really interesting content later this season, especially since the episode was also written by one of the stars.

Over at the other NCIS spin-off, the winter premiere of NCIS: Los Angeles just aired, providing fans with a new story from a cast that stars LL COOL J and Chris O’Donnell. That show is approaching some very dramatic episodes.

NCIS airs at 9/8c and NCIS: Hawai’i airs at 10/9c Mondays on CBS.