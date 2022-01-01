NCIS star Emily Wickersham (Bishop) gives birth to a beautiful baby

Emily Wickersham played Eleanor Raye “Ellie” Bishop on the NCIS cast. Pic credit: CBS

Emily Wickersham, who played Eleanor Raye “Ellie” Bishop on the NCIS cast for a number of years, just gave birth.

Cassius Wickersham Dale was born on December 30, and Wickersham has now shared a number of great photos from the big day.

The father is actor James Badge Dale and this is their first child together.

It was shortly after the NCIS Season 18 finale that Wickersham revealed that she was pregnant and rather than returning to the show, she is focused on getting her family started.

Emily Wickersham announces the birth of Baby Cassius

“Welcome to the world Cassius Wickersham Dale born 12/30/21 just in time to join the party to ring in the New Year. You are more than @jamesbadgedale and I could ever have imagined ❤️,” Emily Wickersham just posted on Instagram.

“We are so in love with you,” Wickersham closed out the caption that includes a number of photos from the hospital.

NCIS cast members congratulate the couple on their baby

Quite a few friends and members of the NCIS cast have already left Wickersham and her family messages on the Instagram photos that she shared.

Brian Dietzen, who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the show, wrote “Beautiful!! So happy for you three. ❤️”

“He’s absolutely perfect.” wrote Diona Reasonover, who plays Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines on the NCIS cast.

NCIS Season 19 returns with new episodes

Even though we last saw Emily Wickersham as Agent Bishop at the end of NCIS Season 18, there is still hope that she could return to the show for an episode or two before the series gets wrapped up.

For now, it’s time for the winter hiatus to end and for the Season 19 episodes to continue rolling out. A few sneak peek clips have been revealed for the winter premiere, which is slated to debut on Monday, January 3.

And there are also some very interesting NCIS spoilers here about an upcoming episode directed by one of the stars and featuring a fan-favorite character returning to the show.

As a reminder, new episodes of NCIS are airing on Monday nights this winter, after CBS decided to move the show away from Tuesday evenings. The NCIS cast may look a bit different as well, but the show is still going strong and fans are hoping to hear news about Season 20 very soon.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.