NCIS winter premiere sneak peek clips released

NCIS winter premiere sneak peeks were released in order to create some buzz for the show returning from its latest hiatus.

The brand new episode of the show is called Pledge of Allegiance and it arrives on January 3, 2022.

The winter premiere will serve as NCIS Season 19, Episode 10, and it will continue the string of episodes with Alden Parker now in charge of the team.

As NCIS fans may remember, on the last episode of the show, a hologram served as one of the characters. It was an interesting take on a suspect, but it also didn’t feel like a true fall finale.

Now, the show is finally back and we get some new content to ring in the new year.

According to the episode synopsis revealed by CBS, “NCIS is called in when Navy Chief Warrant Officer Rafi Nazar (Artur Zai Benson) is suspected of trying to sell stolen classified Navy software used to pilot combat drones.”

NCIS winter premiere sneak peek clips

Below are three videos that have been released ahead of the next new episode of NCIS. It gives a look at what the team will be dealing with and some fresh content for NCIS fans who have been waiting for the show to return.

In this first clip, Director Vance announces that a manhunt has begun, and then Alden Parker starts to explain what is going on.

In the next clip, we see Torres and Knight interviewing someone about the ongoing case.

And in this third clip from the NCIS winter premiere, we get to see the team taking part in a foot chase. Will they catch their suspect?

More news and notes from NCIS Season 19

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama (Agent Torres) leaked that Meredith Eaton is returning as Carol Wilson on the NCIS cast. This sets up some fun banter within the show and it will certainly stir up some memories from when Carol and Abby Sciuto were working together on cases.

Valderrama also shared a video of a badly-injured Torres. The social media post immediately led to some worries from NCIS fans that Valderrama could be leaving the show in the near future.

It was also recently revealed that Valderrama is starring in a “reimagination” of Zorro for television, which seems like a huge hint that NCIS Season 19 will be the end of the road for Agent Torres.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.