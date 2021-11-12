NCIS: Wilmer Valderrama leaks video of injured Torres with ‘dark’ message about character

NCIS Season 19 has some more drama in store for the fans. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS may be back to filming episodes for Season 19 that will air in winter and spring. And star Wilmer Valderrama just shared a video from the set that hints at his character having some tough times ahead.

For any NCIS fans who didn’t already know it, the show is on an extended hiatus right now and that means no new episodes for a while.

On the last episode of the show, NCIS fans got to meet McGee’s mother-in-law for the first time. It was an episode with a lot of humor within it, especially with the addition of Patricia Richardson to the NCIS cast.

We have also seen Gary Cole become a prominent part of the cast as Alden Parker, the new man in charge of Gibbs’ former team at NCIS.

Wilmer Valderrama posts a photo from NCIS set

“Dark times ahead for Special Agent Torres. #NCIS 🤐,” Valderrama posted as the caption of an Instagram video that shows his character beaten and bruised. The huge tease suggests that Torres is going to be going through something very “dark” on a future episode of the show.

With the recent NCIS rumors about Valderrama possibly leaving the show, this doesn’t come as welcome news. But at least it does the job of helping to create some buzz for upcoming episodes of the show.

How does Torres get so beat up? We will all have to tune in to find out together.

NCIS Season 19 has looked much different

With the absence of Jack Sloane (Maria Bello), Agent Bishop (Emily Wickersham), and Gibbs (Mark Harmon), NCIS Season 19 has a much different look and feel to it than the show did just last year.

The introductions of Katrina Law as Agent Knight and Gary Cole as Alden Parker have taken some NCIS fans a while to get used to, even though recent episodes have done a good job at humanizing the characters.

Hopefully, this new Instagram post from Wilmer Valderrama isn’t a veiled attempt to hint at Agent Nick Torres leaving NCIS during Season 19. It would be really hard for some NCIS fans to see another new agent introduced in such a short window of time.

As a reminder, on the next few Monday nights, CBS will be airing repeat episodes of NCIS and we won’t see a new episode until after Thanksgiving. The good news is that now that the newer characters are starting to become more familiar to viewers, the writers can begin taking more risks and feature them as the focal points of new episodes.

Blessing your feed with a few BTS shots from this week's episode of #NCIS to start your weekend with a smile. pic.twitter.com/uRgWA5LJGt — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) November 12, 2021

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.