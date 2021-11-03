NCIS cast rumors: Is Wilmer Valderrama preparing to leave?

Torres has become an important part of the NCIS team. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS cast rumors have started up following the big news that Wilmer Valderrama recently dropped on social media.

Valderrama plays NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres on the NCIS cast and he was the main addition to the show following the exit of actor Michael Weatherly (he played Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo).

During a season that already saw Mark Harmon exit NCIS in a big way and following soon after Emily Wickersham left the show on the Season 18 finale, it’s worrisome to see that another big star might be ready to hang up the badge.

Losing Gibbs and Bishop has already been a big blow to NCIS fans, so losing Nick Torres would only add to the situation.

Wilmer Valderrama announces huge new project

“Erick, Aaron, Kaitlin all bases loaded.. let’s swing away… Another victory, for our @officialwventertainment family and I couldn’t be more proud of the heart that goes into everything we develop!” Valderrama posted to his Instagram page with an image of a Deadline article.

The article announced some huge news about a project that Erick Galindo, Aaron Izek, Kaitlin Saltzman, and Wilmer Valderrama have been working on. The quartet is developing a family comedy called Mexican Beverly Hills for CBS.

According to Deadline, “Galindo and Izek will write and executive produce; Wilmer Valderrama and Kaitlin Saltzman will also executive produce under Valderrama’s WV Entertainment banner.”

Is Wilmer Valderrama leaving the NCIS cast?

These career moves for Valderrama, combined with the hesitancy Torres has shown to work under a new boss on NCIS, have all led to NCIS fans getting worried that he could be getting ready to leave the CBS drama.

The good news is that Valderrama and the NCIS production team have not even come close to hinting at his exit from the show. It means that he could simply be choosing to work on more than one project at the same time.

The bad news, though, is that when Emily Wickersham called it quits with her character (Eleanor Raye “Ellie” Bishop) we never saw it coming. That exit caught NCIS fans off guard at the end of Season 18 and it left a lot of viewers reeling. It created a fear that anyone could leave the show at any time.

For now, NCIS fans can just enjoy Valderrama starring as Torres each Monday night with new episodes of the show. The last episode officially had Alden Parker take over Gibbs’ team, so there could be many more changes within the context of the show left to come.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.