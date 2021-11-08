NCIS cast: Patricia Richardson joins show as Judy Price Fielding

Home Improvement star Patricia Richardson has joined the NCIS cast. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS cast will now feature Patricia Richardson as Judy Price Fielding.

This new character is the mother-in-law to NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (played by Sean Murray).

We hadn’t yet seen the mother of Delilah Fielding (played by Margo Harshman) on the show, even though numerous other members of McGee’s family have been featured on past episodes.

Over the years, the NCIS cast has also featured Troian Bellisario as McGee’s sister, Jamey Sheridan as his father, and the great Lily Tomlin as his grandmother.

It only makes sense to bring in another very well-known actress to play the mother of McGee’s wife, and Patricia Richardson definitely knows how to play comedic and dramatic roles.

Who plays Judy Price Fielding on the NCIS cast?

For any NCIS fans who don’t recognize actress Patricia Richardson, she is best known for playing Jill Taylor on Home Improvement. Richardson also appeared as Sheila Brooks on The West Wing, Dr. Andy Campbell on Strong Medicine, and various other TV shows and films over the years.

More NCIS cast news for episode called Docked

In addition to Patricia Richardson appearing on the new episode of NCIS, we are also going to see the return of Margo Harshman as Delilah Fielding. This will be the first time that we have seen Delilah in the current season, but she always has fun scenes with McGee.

NCIS guest stars for Docked also include Chris Agos as Captain Noah Nich, Adam Hollick as Christopher Blaze, Ziah Colon as Pilar Rivera, Tom Yi as Harold the Deliver Man, and Gilbert Glenn Brown as Chief Security Officer Carson Granger.

Alden Parker now leads Gibbs’ NCIS team

It was on the last episode of NCIS where viewers saw former FBI Agent Alden Parker take over as the lead of Gibbs’ NCIS team. Actor Gary Cole joined the NCIS Season 19 cast and quickly made the move from antagonist to protagonist.

Now, Parker leads a different-looking NCIS team that includes Jessica Knight (played by Katrina Law), Nick Torres (played by Wilmer Valderrama), and Timothy McGee (played by Sean Murray). It is an interesting group, but a lot of NCIS fans now miss seeing Emily Wickersham playing Bishop.

The current NCIS cast also features Brian Dietzen as Medical Examiner Jimmy Palmer, Diona Reasonover as Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines, Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance, and David McCallum as a recurring character, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.