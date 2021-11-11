NCIS return date: When is the next new episode for NCIS Season 19?

Knight and Torres are a big part of Alden Parker’s NCIS team. Pic credit: CBS

An NCIS return date has been revealed for the show and it underscores that fans are going to have to wait a while for the next new installment.

A lot has already happened during NCIS Season 19, beginning with some fans learning that Emily Wickersham (Bishop) had left the show.

Then, after only a few new episodes, it was revealed that Mark Harmon was going to stop playing Gibbs for a while.

Gibbs’ exit opened the door for a new character in Alden Parker, who is now running the NCIS team when they are in the field.

When is the NCIS return date for new Season 19 episodes?

On the November 8 episode of NCIS, we got to meet McGee’s mother-in-law for the first time. But the conclusion of that episode began the first long hiatus that the show is going to experience this holiday season.

We won’t get new episodes of the show for a few weeks, and the NCIS return date is scheduled for Monday, November 29. That’s when the next new episode will air on CBS, with older episodes being broadcast in the regular timeslot until then.

The good news is that there will be one more new episode in the month of November, but the bad news is that we are going to have to wait for a while until it actually debuts. When the show does return, NCIS fans will get to see an episode directed by Rocky Carroll, who plays NCIS Director Leon Vance on the cast.

NCIS fans starting to accept Alden Parker/Gary Cole

When NCIS Season 19 began, FBI Special Agent Alden Parker was introduced as an antagonist to suspended NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. As Gibbs tried to solve the case of a contract killer being on the loose, Parker seemed more intent on slowing him down.

Later, though, Parker would come to terms with Gibbs’ methodology and help him “retire” to Alaska. When Parker helped out Gibbs, it led to the beginning of a good relationship between Parker and NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee. It took a bit longer for NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres to come around, but the team now appears to all be on the same page.

There has been a lot to like about how Alden Parker was written, and it has helped NCIS fans get comfortable with him since he has never wanted to actually replace Gibbs on the job. He also does things so much differently, that actor Gary Cole has been able to make the character his own. He’s no Gibbs, but he doesn’t have to be.

With a break during NCIS Season 19 taking place over the next few weeks, this is the perfect opportunity for NCIS fans to go back and re-watch the first few episodes from Fall 2021. Looking at Parker/Cole with fresh eyes could be a good thing because the show needs to retain viewers in order to convince CBS that there should be an NCIS Season 20.

As a reminder, the November 15 and November 22 episodes of NCIS will be repeats, and the next new Season 19 episode is airing on Monday, November 29.

