NCIS rumors: Is Wilmer Valderrama leaving the NCIS cast now?

NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres has been an important part of the show. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS rumors about the future of Wilmer Valderrama on the show and what might happen to character Nick Torres have resurfaced.

Some big news for Valderrama was just revealed, as he will be the star in a “reimagination” of Zorro. This is a production being done through Disney.

According to Deadline, Valderrama will be an executive producer and star as Don Diego de la Vega (Zorro).

Recently, it was also announced that Valderrama is working on a new comedy for CBS called Mexican Beverly Hills, Valderrama is producing and writing for that new show that will debut soon.

Is Wilmer Valderrama leaving the NCIS cast?

It definitely seems like the writing is on the wall for Wilmer Valderrama to end his run as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres. He has been on the NCIS cast for a number of years, but this is a show that has become familiar with having a revolving cast.

Midway through Season 18, Maria Bello left her role as Jack Sloane. On the Season 18 finale we saw Emily Wickersham as Agent Bishop for the last time, and earlier this season, NCIS fans saw Mark Harmon head off into the Alaskan sunset as Gibbs.

Then, last month, Valderrama shared a video that showed a battered Torres, hinting at the character going through a really rough patch this season. Was that a heavy hint that Valderrama is leaving the NCIS cast?

A look ahead for Wilmer Valderrama and NCIS Season 20

Valderrama has not announced that he is leaving the NCIS cast and there have been no spoilers about the writers killing off his character, either. For now, it’s only a rumor that he will leave the show during Season 19, but with everything going on in his career and with his production company, NCIS fans should not be surprised if he does leave very soon.

NCIS ratings for Season 19 are still quite good, so it’s also premature to suggest that NCIS is getting canceled. With the departure of Mark Harmon, though, it’s possible that CBS is now ready to move in a different direction. NCIS Season 20 has not been ordered yet, with renewals and cancellations typically taking place in April and May each year.

For now, all NCIS fans can continue to do is enjoy new episodes as they debut. A synopsis for the winter premiere episode of NCIS is out and there are many interesting and intriguing stories left to tell in Season 19.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.