NCIS winter premiere synopsis: Info on NCIS Season 19, Episode 10

Agent Torres has some serious NCIS storylines coming in 2022. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS winter premiere episode synopsis was released by CBS.

Though we still have some time to wait until NCIS Season 19, Episode 10 finally debuts, at least we now know what the episode will cover.

So far, only nine episodes from Season 19 have aired, and on the last NCIS episode, a hologram served as one of the characters.

Currently, the winter hiatus is taking place for all three NCIS shows, so it won’t be until 2022 when the new content starts coming out.

The good news for NCIS fans is that Season 19 ratings have been pretty good, especially given the fact that the show is airing on a new night.

NCIS winter premiere episode synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that CBS has released for NCIS Season 19, Episode 10. This new episode is called Pledge of Allegiance and it will air for the first time on Monday, January 3 at 9/8c.

“NCIS is called in when Navy Chief Warrant Officer Rafi Nazar (Artur Zai Benson) is suspected of trying to sell stolen classified Navy software used to pilot combat drones.”

More details from upcoming NCIS Season 19 episodes

Some interesting details about what is coming for NCIS fans later in Season 19 have been shared on social media by star Wilmer Valderrama (NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres).

It was Valderrama who leaked that Meredith Eaton is returning as Carol Wilson on the NCIS cast. Having her back on the show should be a treat, especially since the character hasn’t appeared on screen in a number of years.

Valderrama also posted some video of a badly-injured Torres. Something dark is coming up for the character and it likely means an episode packed with a lot of action is on the horizon for NCIS fans.

It was also revealed that star Brian Dietzen (he plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer) wrote an upcoming episode of NCIS. Filming has already begun on it and we are likely in for a treat when it comes to someone writing an episode about a show that they are already on.

As the winter hiatus rolls on for NCIS, there is a lot of time for fans to go back and watch the first nine episodes from Season 19. It’s worth re-watching the first few episodes starring Gary Cole with some fresh eyes and being able to see Mark Harmon on the show again.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.