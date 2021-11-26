NCIS cast: Star Brian Dietzen writes upcoming episode

Actor Brian Dietzen plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the NCIS cast. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS cast member Brian Dietzen revealed that he got to write the script for an upcoming episode of the show.

Dietzen plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the NCIS cast and he has been in that role for hundreds of episodes.

Previously, Palmer had been working under Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard for NCIS, but he took over the job when Mallard decided it was time to take a step back.

Mallard stepping back is very similar to what Leroy Jethro Gibbs did earlier in Season 19.

Brian Dietzen makes the big NCIS Season 19 announcement

“You guys, I got to write a script of @ncis_cbs with my pal @mostxsw and it’s been a great adventure so far. We jump into filming this bad boy after the Thanksgiving weekend, and I couldn’t be more excited. It’s my first time writing for the show, and it’s been a great experience,” Dietzen posted on Instagram with a photo of himself holding up the script.

“I’ll keep you guys updated along the way. So pumped to share this with you all. Giving many thanks this week!” Dietzen closed out his post.

What NCIS episode did Brian Dietzen write?

Based on the NCIS script that Dietzen can be seen holding up in the photo, it looks like this is for NCIS Season 19, Episode 13. That would make it Episode 431 for NCIS during its long run on CBS. Unfortunately, he blacked out the title of the episode, so we don’t get any early hints on what it is about yet.

What we do know is that it will be airing in the back end of Season 19, so we have a while until Dietzen’s NCIS episode finally makes its debut on CBS. Hopefully, Dietzen will share more details along the way, like maybe some behind-the-scenes images from the set when the filming begins.

Something neat to note from Dietzen’s Instagram post is that the first comment comes from the NCIS social media account.

“We can’t wait to see it! 👏,” posted the NCIS Instagram account.

“I’ll let you know when it’s going to air,” responded Dietzen.

Diona Reasonover, who plays Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines on the NCIS cast, also posted a note in response to Dietzen’s Instagram note.

“It’s a great script friend. ❤️,” Reasonover posted.

NCIS and Diona Reasonover respond to Brian Dietzen’s post. Pic credit: @briankdietzen/Instagram

NCIS Season 19 continues with new episodes

On the November 8 episode, NCIS fans got to meet McGee’s mother-in-law for the first time. That was the last new episode of the show before the Thanksgiving hiatus began at CBS.

The next new episode of NCIS comes on November 29, when Season 19, Episode 8 airs for the first time on CBS. NCIS fans should make sure to tune in for that one and then the December 6 episode, because that could be when the long winter hiatus is going to begin.

The NCIS fall finale might be that December 6 episode, which would mean it is the last new one until January 2022.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.