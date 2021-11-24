NCIS: TV promo, synopsis for Season 19, Episode 8 released

McGee and Knight are ready for action on a new episode of NCIS. Pic credit: CBS

An NCIS TV promo for the next new episode has been released, giving NCIS fans a look at what will take place after the long November hiatus.

It was on the November 8 episode of NCIS that we got to meet McGee’s mother-in-law for the first time. After that, though, the show went on its first extended hiatus this fall/winter.

Only seven episodes have aired for NCIS Season 19 so far, but quite a bit has happened on the show that will impact everything moving forward.

It was on the season premiere that some fans learned about Emily Wickersham (Bishop) leaving the NCIS cast. She actually departed with the Season 18 finale, but there was hope that she would be back for the first episode of the fall. That was just not meant to be.

After only a few episodes of Season 19, NCIS fans officially learned that Mark Harmon was going to stop playing Gibbs on a weekly basis. While it’s possible he could return later for an episode or two of the show, Harmon is no longer a main part of the NCIS cast.

NCIS Season 19, Episode 8 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that CBS has revealed for NCIS Season 19, Episode 8. This new episode is called Peacekeeper and it will air for the first time on Monday, November 29.

“NCIS investigates the case of a Navy reservist whose body is found in a beat-up car at the end of a gun range. Also, Kasie weighs the pros and cons of buying a gun.”

NCIS TV promo for the episode called Peacekeeper

Here is the TV promo that CBS is currently running for the November 29 episode of NCIS.

Many more NCIS Season 19 episodes to come

There are still a lot of episodes left for CBS to air of NCIS Season 19, including another one coming up on December 6 that includes a hologram as a character. Yes, you read that right, and it will likely lead to some good comedic moments for the NCIS cast.

Regarding the November 29 episode, that one is directed by Rocky Carroll (he plays NCIS Director Leon Vance on the show). Carroll has become very adept at his role behind the camera and it has led to some interesting recent episodes of NCIS.

In addition to all of the main players on the NCIS cast, the episode called Peacekeeper will also feature guest stars Grace Lynn Kung as Doris Edwards, Ginifer King as Lexi Davis, Patrick Y. Malone as Chuck Gorton, Rio Mangini as Ned, Scott Mosenson as Harry Day, Anzu Lawson as Sonia Bell, Don Swayze as Pete Walker, and Chuck Filipov as Roy Smith.

