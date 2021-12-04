NCIS cast: Meredith Eaton returns as Carol Wilson

Meredith Eaton is returning to NCIS for a Season 19 episode. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS cast has been re-joined by actress Meredith Eaton for an upcoming episode(s) of the show.

Meredith Eaton has played Carol Wilson on the NCIS cast for a number of years, even popping up on the NCIS: New Orleans cast during Season 1 of the spin-off.

It’s been a while since we saw the character on NCIS, though, so this is really interesting news about what’s to come during Season 19.

As for where she has been, Eaton has been starring on the MacGyver reboot as Matty Webber. She also appeared as Meredith Oberling for a season of Battle Creek.

Who is Carol Wilson on the NCIS cast?

For anyone who might not remember the character of Carol Wilson, she was a researcher at the Center for Disease Control. Carol was also an old college friend of NCIS Forensic Scientist Abigail Sciuto, leading to some fun and interesting scenes when they were on screen together.

Actress Meredith Eaton first played Carol Wilson during a 2009 episode called Faith. She would later return for a 2011 NCIS episode called Devil’s Triangle, a 2013 episode called Homesick, and then a 2014 episode of NCIS: New Orleans called Carrier.

Below is a video interview that features Meredith Eaton and her real-life best friend, Pauley Perrette, who played Abby Sciuto for quite a few episodes.

As for how we know that Eaton will be returning to the NCIS cast, Wilmer Valderrama (he plays Nick Torres) dropped a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram that already has a lot of fans buzzing.

NCIS Season 19 upcoming episodes

The NCIS fall finale is coming up soon, which will begin the long winter hiatus between new episodes of the show for Season 19. It looks to be an interesting installment, with the wrinkle being that one of the characters is actually going to be a hologram.

The other exciting news that came out was that actor Brian Dietzen wrote an upcoming episode of NCIS. He plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the show and this is slated to be one of the NCIS Season 19 episodes that will air in 2022.

It will be very interesting to see what Dietzen came up with because he likely had the idea for a storyline for quite a while. It’s great news that he was given the chance to write it up and we can’t wait to see how it all plays out.

