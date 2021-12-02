NCIS TV promo revealed for Season 19, Episode 9

Katrina Law now plays NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight on the NCIS cast. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS promo for the next new episode revealed a pretty big plot point about what the team will be dealing with.

As we already knew from the synopsis for NCIS Season 19, Episode 9, a three-dimensional hologram of the victim will be used as a character. It will provide an interesting wrinkle and possibly some foreshadowing of future technology.

In full, the synopsis for the new NCIS episode reads, “When a hotshot financial advisor is found shot at a naval station, NCIS investigates the case by interviewing the victim’s three-dimensional hologram of herself, which she created before her death.”

The case is a unique one for television, but the idea was used very well in the Will Smith movie, I Robot. In that film, the character played by James Cromwell leaves behind an interactive hologram that ends up being key to figuring out the secret behind his death.

NCIS Season 19, Episode 9 TV promo

Below is the TV promo that CBS is currently running for a new episode called Collective Memory. This is Season 19, Episode 9 for NCIS and it will air for the first time on Monday, December 6.

Character development taking place on NCIS Season 19

On the last episode of NCIS, a lot of time was spent on developing some of the new characters. We got to learn quite a bit about Alden Parker’s childhood, Knight showed that she is still dealing with some PTSD after losing her entire team in Season 18, and Kasie is still struggling with the thought that she needs to be able to defend herself.

Torres is still having a hard time dealing with the departure of Gibbs, and now he has taken on a new project much in the same way that Gibbs had his boats to work on. Torres is going to be rehabbing a classic car that had been used for target practice and we are likely to see him working on that project for many episodes to come.

It’s good that the NCIS writers are taking the time to flesh out the new characters on the show, as it will be very important to keep NCIS fans invested in them if we are going to see more future seasons of the show. There are still questions about whether or not NCIS Season 20 is going to happen, but giving the characters stronger backstories could be a good move toward getting better ratings.

