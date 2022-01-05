NCIS crossover spoilers: Cast members reveal some details

Torres could be running through the streets in Hawai’i very soon. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS crossover spoilers were presented by some stars of the two shows, giving an indication of how the big event will work this spring.

For any NCIS fans who haven’t heard about it yet, a crossover between NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i is taking place in late March.

This is going to be the first time in a while that two of the shows in the world of NCIS have been able to do this, mostly due to the increased safety protocols in place during the pandemic.

As for when it is all going to take place, the big day arrives on Monday, March 28.

Some NCIS crossover spoilers from the casts

On March 28, a case is going to surface that forces the teams from the main office and Pearl Harbor to work together to bring some criminals to justice. It appears that the story will start during NCIS on that day and then have some characters from that show travel to Hawai’i for the second hour.

Special Agent Nickolas “Nick” Torres (played by Wilmer Valderrama) and Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) are the two NCIS cast members getting to travel to the other show. As shown in the video that Wilmer Valderrama shared below, he, Katrina Law, and members of the NCIS: Hawai’i cast are all very excited about the filming.

There are likely to also be appearances on video screens where a character from one show gets featured on the other one, with the most likely scenario being that Director Vance (played by Rocky Carroll) gets shown on a video screen during the Hawai’i episode speaking with his people. It’s also possible that Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) could appear on a video screen during NCIS.

We will have to wait a while to see the first footage coming from the NCIS crossover episode, and they have not yet released the synopsis for March 28, either. In the meantime, we will get to enjoy a few other episodes from both shows, including one in particular from NCIS Season 19 that has fans excited.

A fan-favorite character is returning to the NCIS cast this season, and it will serve as a nice treat when the episode finally arrives. It is also one that was written by star Brian Dietzen, who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the show.

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i already back with new episodes

On the night of January 3, the winter premieres for NCIS Season 19 and NCIS: Hawai’i Season 1 debuted on CBS. It was good to have the shows back after the first winter hiatus, providing some exciting new content for fans to enjoy.

In the closing moments of the NCIS winter premiere, there was an extremely memorable moment where the writers and director of the episode deserve a lot of credit for how everything was portrayed. If there are any NCIS fans who haven’t watched Season 19, Episode 10, it needs to be streamed immediately.

Your favorite special agents are joining forces, and it's going to be an episode for the books. Don't miss the #NCIS and #NCISHawaii crossover event Monday, March 28. In the meantime, catch all-new back-to-back episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i TONIGHT, starting at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/6RYCcZiE3u — NCIS: Hawai'i (@NCISHawaiiCBS) January 3, 2022

NCIS airs at 9/8c and NCIS: Hawai’i airs at 10/9c Mondays on CBS.